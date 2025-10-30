Victor Osimhen is a new target for Barcelona as they ready a thrilling striker signing to move on from Robert Lewandowski, it has been revealed.

Mundo Deportivo’s Barcelona correspondent, Gabriel Sans, has told Turkish radio station Radyospor that Hansi Flick’s side have added Osimhen to their striker shortlist. Barcelona are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Osimhen, and he is ‘definitely a player they want’, Sans states.

While Barca are not currently in active talks for the Galatasaray superstar, it is ‘certain’ they will make contact for him in 2026 as he is high up on their wish list.

Victor Osimhen: Achievements so far

Scored 26 goals in 32 matches to fire Napoli to the Scudetto in 2022-23

Named African men’s footballer of the year in 2023

Won a league and cup double with Galatasaray last season

Fabrizio Romano followed up on Sans’ reveal by stating that Barca are ‘for sure’ looking for a new centre-forward as there is a ‘concrete chance’ Lewandowski will leave in June when his contract expires.

As per Romano, Osimhen is among several elite goalscorers Barca are tracking, and they are making calls to keep informed on the striker market.

There is a clause in the 26-year-old’s Galatasaray contract which means he cannot join an Italian club for two years, which could reduce the competition Barca face for him.

Osimhen is Barca’s latest striker target

Galatasaray paid Napoli €75million (£66m / $87m) for Osimhen in the summer after his hugely successful loan spell, and the Turkish giants would want more than that fee to sell.

While Mundo Deportivo is not Spain’s most reliable newspaper for transfer news, Romano has essentially confirmed that Barca are indeed tracking Osimhen ahead of future talks.

Barca making the Nigeria star their new No 9 would see them succeed where Chelsea failed. The Blues held negotiations with Osimhen in the summer of 2024 but could not agree personal terms.

The failed transfer saw Napoli remove Osimhen from their squad, and it was Galatasaray who rescued him on an initial loan.

Flick should choose Osimhen over Vlahovic

Barca have a big decision to make as Osimhen is not the only centre-forward on their radar.

Recent reports suggest Dusan Vlahovic is also an option. Barca are on alert as Vlahovic, like Lewandowski, is due to become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Getting Vlahovic for free would save Barca at least €75m, though there is good reason to suggest Osimhen is the better option.

While Vlahovic has been slightly underwhelming at Juve, Osimhen dominated Serie A with Napoli, steering them to their first Scudetto in 33 years.

He has continued scoring at a remarkable rate for Galatasaray, as his record stands at 43 goals in just 50 games.

Osimhen is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, and many were surprised that he ended up at Galatasaray rather than one of Europe’s established elite clubs.

Could he finally secure that dream move by heading to Barca? The Blaugrana would need to sell a couple of players first to afford such a deal.

Julian Alvarez has been mentioned as Barca’s ultimate striker target, but he will cost far more than Osimhen as his price tag could reach an eye-watering €200m (£176m / $232m).