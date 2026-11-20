Arsenal are interested in bringing Michael Olise to the Emirates Stadium, according to a German journalist, who has also revealed Bayern Munich’s stance on selling the winger to the Gunners.

Olise is one of the best wingers on the planet and is a world-class player.

Since his move to Bayern from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024, the France international has scored 54 goals and given 61 assists in 122 matches in all competitions for the Bavarian giants.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 9 that Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Olise.

Sources told us last month that Real Madrid and Barcelona, too, are keen on the France international winger.

We understand that a move to LaLiga is more appealing for Olise than a return to the Premier League, should he decide to leave Bayern.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has now backed our claim that Arsenal want to sign Olise.

The German reporter has added that even though Bayern are aware of interest in the winger from the Premier League champions, they are not going to sell him.

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Bayern Munich will NOT sell Michael Olise to Arsenal

Falk wrote on CFBayernInsider: “It is NOT TRUE: Real Madrid are backing away from Michael Olise after Bayern set a €300m [£251.4m] price tag. It’s complete nonsense!

“Bayern have categorically not decided to set a price tag of €300m for Olise.

“I love my Spanish colleagues, but I’m afraid the reports coming out of Spain on this particular matter are inaccurate.

“I was also reading about another claim that suggested FC Bayern had already made a contract offer to the French international, and he said no. No such conversation has been had!

“On Monday, Bayern held a supervisory board meeting where they discussed a few topics.

“Olise was not a main topic. The board are firm on the idea that the club won’t sell the winger, so Real Madrid and other interested parties can do whatever they want. “Bayern will open talks with him, but not right now this minute. Next year for sure!

“However, they feel comfortable with the idea of waiting until the summer to formally open talks.

“It has to be emphasised that Michael Olise has three years left on his deal.

“If they’re going to sort out a new contract, it makes a certain amount of financial sense to wait until the end of the season anyway, and then they can save some funds to put toward his new contract.

“If they wait until the summer, they can give Olise three additional years on his current terms (keeping in line with the five-year limit in Germany).

“They’re waiting for the best moment. Bayern are aware of interest in the player.

“They know that Premier League clubs like Arsenal would love a player like Olise.

“On that point, Bayern would refer any interested suitor to club president Herbert Hainer’s comments (reiterating Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s original statement): “We are not a selling club, but a buying club.”

“Bayern Munich have the self-confidence to stick to this philosophy.”

Falk continued: “Every club has Michael Olise on their shortlist.

“There’s a lot of respect for Arsenal, but there are some really big players at the table, like Real Madrid.

“Olise has already played in the Premier League, so I strongly suspect a move to La Liga would be the next logical step were he to look for a move away from Munich.

“That all said, Bayern Munich have proven that big personal awards like the Ballon d’Or can still be one at FC Bayern.

“So, that’s the hope of the club and they’ll do everything in their power to keep Olise at the Allianz Arena.

“This week, we looked into the salaries of the Bayern squad in our magazine, Sport Bild, and Harry Kane sits at the top of the pile at around €29m [£24.3m] gross, according to our information.

“You can see that there’s quite a big gap between the €14m [£11.7m] Michael Olise is earning and Kane’s €29m.

“Bayern Munich have quite a few arguments in their favour to get the French winger to put pen to paper, but let’s see what happens!

“Olise has all the options in the world to take his pick of any elite club in world football.

“But Bayern Munich will fight to keep him in the Bundesliga.”

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