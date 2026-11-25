Charlotte FC winger Liel Abada is set to become a free agent in January after his contract expires next month, prompting a lot of attention from English Championship clubs, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old Israeli international, who joined the North Carolina side from Celtic in a £8m (€10m, $10.5m) deal in March 2024, has enjoyed his most productive campaign Stateside, scoring 11 goals and getting five assists in 28 appearances so far this season.

Several Championship clubs are tracking the former Celtic attacker, with Wolverhampton Wanderers described as very keen. Abada’s been available on a free, combined with his ability to operate on either flank has made him an appealing option for sides looking for attacking depth without a transfer fee.

Other clubs interested include Birmingham City and Norwich City. Both were understood to have monitored Abada’s progress during his time at Celtic and remain in a position to benefit from his free-agent status.

Earlier in 2026, Coventry City and Swansea City were also mentioned in connection with a potential loan move, though Coventry are not pursuing him at this time, with their current Premier League status ensuring they are setting a higher bar.

Abada may have some work permit issues, too, though interested clubs are relaxed about finding a solution…

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Abada thrived under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic

At Celtic, Abada scored 29 goals and provided 22 assists in 112 appearances – a record of a goal contribution every 2.19 appearances – helping the club secure multiple domestic trophies under Ange Postecoglou.

While his early MLS seasons were mixed, his recent form has restored his reputation as a direct, goal-threatening wide player – understandably prompting strong interest from back in England.

However, sources insist that, with Charlotte FC still involved in the MLS Cup play-offs, any move will be finalised only after their campaign concludes.

Abada’s future in British football remains open, with several Championship sides weighing up the opportunity to secure a proven attacker at no cost.

Sources state he would be keen to return to the UK and to play at a promotion-chasing Championship side.

He was once under serious consideration by Premier League sides whilst at Celtic, and there is a belief he can get back to playing at that level once again.