Jarrad Branthwaite features among the list of defensive options being considered by Manchester United as they assess potential deals for the January transfer window, and sources have detailed how likely a move is for the Everton ace.

The Everton centre-back has long been admired at Old Trafford, and with Mauricio Pochettino looking to strengthen a backline that has struggled for consistency, the 24-year-old’s name has come up again.

However, a deal this winter is highly unlikely. Everton have always valued Branthwaite above £70 million, a figure that reflects his quality as a left-footed defender, the market, and his status as a homegrown talent under a long-term contract.

United are not in a position to spend that much on one player in January.

Pochettino has been given a budget of around £50 million before any sales, a sum intended to cover reinforcements across multiple positions rather than a single big-money acquisition.

That financial constraint makes a move for Branthwaite impractical in the short term.

United’s recruitment focus is expected to centre on cheaper targets who can be secured within the available funds, while still addressing priorities at centre-back and elsewhere.

Even if the club were prepared to stretch their resources, the Everton valuation would require a significant bid that would use all of the current winter budget.

Everton’s stance further reduces the prospect of a mid-season transfer. The Merseyside club would prefer a summer sale and are reluctant to lose a key player halfway through the season.

Branthwaite remains an important part of their squad as they compete in the Premier League, and selling him in January would disrupt defensive stability at a critical stage of the season.

With no urgency to cash in while he is under contract until 2030, Everton hold a strong position.

As a result, any realistic interest from United is more likely to be held off until the summer window, when budgets may be larger and Everton could be more open to discussions.

For now, Branthwaite stays on the radar but well out of reach for a January deal, leaving Pochettino to explore other options with the limited funds he has at Old Trafford .

READ NEXT: Ornstein predicts first Man Utd January signing and reacts to £50m ‘budget’ claim

DON’T MISS: Victor Osimhen reaches decision on joining Man Utd in January as INEOS shortlist THREE striker targets