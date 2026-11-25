New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino has been told two of his former USMNT stars being brought into the side could “unlock” his system.

Pochettino promised a great season when he arrived at Old Trafford. If that’s to be the case, there needs to be a big turnaround, as his United side got thumped 4-0 by rivals Liverpool in his first game in charge.

Questions were raised over the choice to pick Matthijs de Ligt, whose inability to deal with a ball over the top early on in the game led to Leny Yoro being sent off.

Though the French defender’s suspension has been rescinded, it’s little solace for United knowing they lost without him and likely would have done had he not been dismissed.

Yoro has often played at right-back this season, with injuries meaning the full-back positions at the club haven’t been filled as perhaps they should.

Per The Athletic’s Jon Mackenzie, recruitment from USMNT could solve that.

He said on the Tifo Football podcast: “We don’t know what Pochettino is going to do. I suspect that full-backs would probably unlock Pochettino’s system. We’ve seen him doing that with the USMNT, where he’s used Antonee Robinson on one side…

“On the other side for the USMNT, they had a player like Alex Freeman, who sort of plays, I guess, in the same way that Leny Yoro has been played recently, which is: you play him on the outside of a three in possession, but then he has the opportunity in certain phases to get high as well, especially because what we often saw Pochettino’s USMNT do is overload on one side when they’re building and then leave space on the other to escape to.

“Often you’ll see that Freeman, in this instance, is arriving quite late in the wide channel into space. So, I think [Man Utd will look to sign] definitely players who can fulfil those two roles.

“These are specialist positions where, if Pochettino is able to bring someone like that in, I think he probably would do.”

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Mauricio Pochettino wants Alex Freeman

Pochettino’s desire to reunite with Freeman has been revealed by TEAMtalk sources, stating he’s keen to work with the full-back who he rates highly.

It’s believed the defender’s rise to becoming a better player under the Argentine’s management has made him of particular interest to him once again.

With Pochettino set to have a major say in transfers at United, he could well request a player he evidently knows a lot about.

TEAMtalk is also aware he’s keen on fellow USA international Folarin Balogun.