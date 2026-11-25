Manchester United’s interest in Victor Osimhen has resurfaced, TEAMtalk understands, with sources confirming the striker remains under consideration as the club look for options to strengthen their attack.

We revealed on Tuesday that United’s three priorities for the January transfer window are to sign a new striker, left-sided centre-back and left-back.

Osimhen, 27, joined Galatasaray from Napoli in a deal worth around £65million last summer and he has been nothing short of sensational for the Turkish giants, notching 69 goals and 19 assists in 85 appearances so far.

Despite his dazzling form, we understand Osimhen continues to have a strong desire to test himself in the Premier League, which he regards as the best division in the world.

His desire lines up with United’s need for a proven No 9 capable of leading the line and providing immediate goals under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino. But despite the mutual interest, any January deal appears highly difficult.

Galatasaray have no desire to sell their key striker in the mid-season window. The Turkish champions, who made Osimhen’s loan move permanent in 2025 and hold him on a contract until 2029, are prioritising their domestic title challenge and European campaign.

Losing their star goalscorer midway through the season would seriously harm those ambitions, and they are expected to reject ALL formal approaches this winter.

READ NEXT – Ornstein predicts first Man Utd January signing and reacts to £50m ‘budget’ claim

Victor Osimhen set to snub Man Utd until the summer

Sources suggest Osimhen is happy to remain in Istanbul until the end of the season. However, his intention is to wait until the summer window before making a high-profile move.

He is fully committed to helping Galatasaray in the short term, and a disruptive mid-season exit does not fit his immediate plans.

With no release clause in his contract and Galatasaray holding a strong negotiating position, the player’s willingness to stay put removes any panic.

United’s recruitment team will therefore have to focus on more realistic targets in January while keeping Osimhen in mind for the following window.

Until then, the Nigerian international remains focused on his duties in Turkey, where his goalscoring form continues to underline why he stays on the shortlists of Premier League clubs.

For the shorter term, Man Utd have their eye on other potential striker signings.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey reported yesterday that Monaco star Folarin Balogun – who will be transfer listed in January – and Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney could come under consideration.

An addition up front could also pave the way for a Joshua Zirkzee departure, providing the sidelined Benjamin Sesko recovers his fitness.

“In terms of a frontman, they still rate Benjamin Sesko, let’s get that right, but they simply need more,” Bailey told us.

“They have nothing after that and would not rule out Joshua Zirkzee leaving, especially if they bring in a Balogun or a Toney.”

READ MORE – Man Utd chaos breaking Bruno Fernandes, with exit decision coming to delight Euro giants – report