Man Utd, Chelsea learn Como stance on huge Nico Paz sale

Como have no intention of selling Nico Paz in January, with sources indicating that the only realistic time for a move is the summer of 2027.

The Argentine attacking midfielder is viewed as a key part of Cesc Fabregas’s project, and the Italian club are determined to retain him for the remainder of the current campaign as they compete in Serie A and the Champions League.

Real Madrid remain the strong favourites to bring him back thanks to an exclusive buy-back clause set at €80million (£67m) that can only be activated next summer.

The clause gives the Spanish giants a big advantage over any other rivals and places them in control of the player’s long-term future.

Should Madrid choose not to exercise the option, Como would then be free to negotiate with other clubs, but few expect that scenario to happen due to how good Paz has been.

Manchester United were linked with Como duo Paz and Martin Baturina last week. Paz in particular starred against United in the Champions League on October 21, registering two goals and an assist in a 4-1 rout for Como.

Chelsea were credited with interest in Paz the next day. However, both clubs look set to miss out on him in January, while Madrid are in pole position for a future deal.

Sources close to the situation state that Paz himself would be open to showing his worth at the Bernabeu in the future, and he hasn’t closed the door. Importantly, though, Paz is open to all options.

While he personally requested to stay at Como for another season last summer in order to continue his development with regular first-team minutes, he has consistently spoken of his affection for Madrid and left the door open to return.

His decision to remain in Italy was framed as the best step for his career at this stage, rather than a flat-out rejection of a move back to Spain.

Paz has been outstanding since arriving from Madrid in 2024, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young playmakers.

Nico Paz impressing all top clubs

His performances this season have only shown how good he is, with goals and assists flowing in both domestic and European competition.

Como paid a substantial fee last summer to secure full ownership, but the structure of the deal ensures Madrid retain the buy-back clause next year.

Sources state that every top club is watching his situation but only a select few will likely be able to afford him in the summer.

Should Paz reject a return to Madrid, then the world’s biggest sides will be knocking at Como’s door.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that United believe a Premier League defender would be a ‘very good fit’ for new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Elsewhere, we can confirm that Chelsea are still pursuing a Serie A gem after missing out on him over the summer.