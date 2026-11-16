Tottenham drop Richarlison price tag as contact made for January deal

A January exit is expected for Tottenham Hotspur outcast Richarlison, with sources stating that work is well underway to find him a new club.

The Brazilian forward has been frozen out under Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham, having been left out of the Premier League squad and restricted to training with the under-21s. With his contract set to expire in June, Spurs are open to selling and want the situation resolved rather than letting him run down his deal.

Spurs have lowered their asking price in an effort to help his departure and bring in some value.

Sources have placed their valuation in the region of £10–15million, reflecting the striker’s limited involvement, plus the fact he is approaching the end of his contract.

Club officials have already informed Richarlison’s representatives that they will facilitate an exit in the winter window.

Trabzonspor are currently pushing, provided they can agree a fee with Spurs and convince Richarlison on the sporting project.

The Turkish side have been in contact with Spurs and held parallel discussions with the player’s camp.

Richarlison is understood to have made clear that he would only consider the move if he is guaranteed regular first-team football.

Galatasaray have also shown interest, and Turkish clubs are seen as more willing to meet his financial expectations than most Premier League sides.

Richarlison wants to remain in European football, preferably the Premier League, but that is looking difficult as it stands.

While Brazilian clubs have enquired previously, he has shown little appetite for a return home.

Everton are very keen to find another striker but are only likely to move if other pursuits fall through.

Richarlison has plenty of interest despite Spurs struggles

Fulham have also been interested, and staying in London would suit the striker. But wage demands remain a potential obstacle for that switch.

Sources have stated there is also interest from Italy, but Serie A clubs may play the window and wait for a Premier League club to strike.

For Spurs, offloading the former Everton man would remove a high earner from the wage bill and free up resources for reinforcements.

For Richarlison himself, a January move offers the chance to restart his career with regular football.

With exit talks beginning to move and Spurs keen to conclude the matter quickly, a solution before the window opens appears increasingly likely.

Earlier on Monday there was an update on the striker who could arrive at Spurs to replace Richarlison.