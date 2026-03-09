Arsenal are quickly warming to the idea of loaning a highly-regarded star out next season and a report claims it’s Everton who’ll hit the ‘jackpot’.

Arsenal possess the strongest squad in the Premier League and remain on course to win a historic quadruple. There aren’t many downsides to boasting the deepest squad in the division, but one comes in the form of struggling to give high calibre players a satisfactory amount of action.

Mikel Arteta has generally selected Riccardo Calafiori or Piero Hincapie in the left-back position this term.

Both have performed to an exceedingly high standard, and it’s recently been confirmed Hincapie’s loan will be turned permanent in the summer.

With two excellent options to call upon, academy graduate, Myles Lewis-Skelly, has had to make do with warming the bench.

The 19-year-old is clearly ready for first-team football and already has six caps for England to his name. He’d be a guaranteed starter at the vast majority of Premier League sides, but isn’t even the primary back-up at Arsenal.

The Telegraph recently named Lewis-Skelly as one of five Gunners stars the club would consider selling in the summer to secure a lucrative sale before launching another mammoth spend.

However, a more likely scenario is Lewis-Skelly is simply loaned out for the 2026/27 campaign to ensure his development can continue at a rapid rate.

That’s where Everton enter the equation, with the Toffees in the market for a new left-back at season’s end.

TEAMtalk can confirm Everton are feverishly attempting to tie Vitaliy Mykolenko down to a new and improved contract, with his current terms expiring in the summer. But despite several months of talks, no new agreement has been finalised.

Lewis-Skelly could fill the void if the Ukraine international departs, and in truth, he’d probably represent an upgrade.

The latest from Football Insider has talked up a loan exit for Lewis-Skelly, with the report’s headline reading: ‘Everton to hit the jackpot as Arsenal prepare to accept Myles Lewis-Skelly offer.’

Everton registered their interest in the teenager back in the January window, but Arsenal weren’t prepared to diminish their options part-way through a campaign that looks destined for great things.

Given a direct replacement wouldn’t be arriving at the same time, it made no sense to deprive Arteta of a valuable option in a season in which they’re fighting for trophies on four fronts.

It could be a different story come the summer, and FI went on to double down on claims Arsenal would be ready to accept a loan exit.

Regarding the player’s stance, journalist Pete O’Rourke recently suggested Lewis-Skelly would be on board with a move given he’s grown ‘frustrated’ with his lack of opportunities this year.

