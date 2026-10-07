Fulham transfer bombshell as Barcelona hatch plan to prise ‘brave and talented’ teen from Arbeloa

Barcelona have joined the growing list of clubs keeping tabs on Fulham’s Josh King, and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that the Catalan giants’ scouts have been left dazzled by the young Cottagers midfielder during their spying missions this season.

We understand that Hansi Flick’s side, the current two-time reigning LaLiga champions and strong favourites to retain their crown this season, have been watching King closely and have been impressed by his outstanding start to the new campaign, with the 19-year-old scoring twice in his opening five games.

The teenager’s rapid development has already placed him firmly on the radar of several Premier League heavyweights.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keeping a close eye on 19-year-old King, with his performances continuing to attract attention from some of the biggest clubs in England.

But we can now reveal that Barcelona have also stepped up their monitoring of the youngster.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Barca have been impressed by what they have seen from King so far this season and view him as a player with significant potential to develop into a top-level attacker.

His emergence has also sparked interest from across Europe, though Barca, who are also hot on the trail of Manchester United’s JJ Gabriel, are not alone in what is already becoming a crowded race…

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Clubs are queuing up for ‘brave and talented’ Fulham star King

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have all been watching King closely, meaning there is already a significant queue of elite clubs monitoring his progress.

King is currently under contract until 2029, putting his current club in a strong negotiating position should any of his suitors decide to make a formal approach.

For now, however, there is no indication that his club are actively looking to sell, with King’s impressive start to the campaign only likely to increase his value.

King’s two goals in his opening five games have helped put him firmly on the radar of Europe’s elite, and his performances are now being monitored right across the continent.

Of those, we understand Barcelona are the most keen and could launch a bid for his services next summer, with their chances improving were the Cottagers to lose their Premier League status and for which a relegation battle is anticipated by many observers.

The player is equally adored by his teammates, and considered a hugely important member of Alvaro Arbeloa’s side.

Speaking last season, teammate Alex Iwobi thanked the teenager for “getting him out of a pickle”, describing him as a “brave” and “talented” star.