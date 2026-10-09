Liverpool enter race for superb attacking midfielder amid Michael Olise decision

Liverpool are showing interest in a Premier League attacking midfielder who could compete with Florian Wirtz, according to a report, while we can reveal that Michael Olise has made a decision on his future.

Liverpool spent £116million on Wirtz last year, but the German has yet to justify that massive price tag. Amid growing concerns over Wirtz’s form, Liverpool could make a move for a new No 10 to provide him with cover and competition.

And the Reds are seemingly looking for a proven Premier League talent…

Liverpool eye Fulham ace

Liverpool have added Fulham maestro Josh King to their transfer shortlist amid his ‘terrific’ form, Football Insider claim.

Liverpool are the ‘latest top club to join the race’ for the midfielder, who was recently given a £50m valuation by FourFourTwo.

King has managed two goals and one assist in six games so far this season, and he could leave Fulham next summer if they endure a tough campaign.

FI reporter Pete O’Rourke said: “Josh King will be on the radar for a number of clubs because of his performances for Fulham so far this season.

“He’s been their best player with two goals in five games in the Premier League, and those performances will attract a lot of interest.

“It’s not just Liverpool who are keen, there are a number of European giants having a look at Josh King. There’s Arsenal, Man United, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

“He’s such a talented young player, he’s been spoken about for a long time. He’s probably just on the fringes of that England squad as well, so I think he’s in the thoughts of Thomas Tuchel, and that just shows how well he’s done.”

Important Olise update

We can reveal that Bayern Munich winger Olise is ready to reject Liverpool and other interested Premier League clubs.

We understand Olise is not interested in a return to England, despite him emerging as a dream signing for Liverpool on the right flank.

If a transfer away from Bayern becomes a concrete possibility, then Olise will only push to join Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Bayern, though, are prepared to offer the forward a lucrative new contract to keep Barca and Madrid at bay.

Chelsea refuse Liverpool sale

We can confirm that Liverpool made an enquiry for Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong in the summer, having identified him as a defensive target.

Our sources state that Arsenal, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth all made approaches for Acheampong, too.

Chelsea are now plotting a new long-term contract for the centre-back – who can also operate at right-back – which would end rival interest.

His current deal expires in June 2029, and Chelsea want to extend it to June 2032.

Acheampong has great potential, and Xabi Alonso sees him as an important player for Chelsea’s future.