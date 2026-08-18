Liverpool are among the clubs interested in a Chilean right-winger, with multiple enquiries said to have been made after an electric start to his season.

The Reds remain on the hunt for a successor for Mohamed Salah. Most of the summer has been spent working on finding the perfect option to take his place on the right wing.

Bradley Barcola is the preference, and there’s a suggestion they’re planning to wait until the final days of the transfer window to get a discount on the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

But links remain with other wide men for if Liverpool cannot convince PSG to sell Barcola.

Midtjylland’s Dario Osorio is on the radar, with TEAMtalk confirming as much months ago, and Danish outlet Campo states that the Reds are among those who have a good eye on the winger, and ‘several specific enquiries’ have been sent.

Whether the Reds have enquired isn’t actually clear, and there is also named interest from Arsenal, Everton, Leeds and AC Milan.

The report suggests there could be a bidding war amid the enquiries about a sale, which have come after Osorio has assisted his first three goals of the season.

READ MORE: PSG freeze out Barcola and Mbaye as Liverpool talks continue over marquee £155m double deal

Liverpool interest known but lower move expected

TEAMtalk was made aware of Liverpool interest in Osorio from sources in March. It was also revealed at the time that Arsenal and Bayern Munich were keen on the 22-year-old Chilean.

The suggestion at the time was that those clubs were simply monitoring him, and none were tipped for immediate moves.

Indeed, after scouting missions, it was suggested that interest from the giants could be for the longer term.

However, clubs with a lower Premier League standing were also showing an interest, and sources suggested a move to one of those could be more likely.

West Ham – now in the Championship – as well as Fulham and Bournemouth were all named with interest in Osorio.

The offer of first-team football at each would seemingly position them as more viable locations than Liverpool.

Indeed, replacing Salah will be a big task and a player who’s never featured in a top-five league is unlikely to be the man to do it.