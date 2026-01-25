Virgil van Dijk has spoken out against Andy Robertson’s proposed transfer to Tottenham, while a Liverpool reporter has claimed the Reds are making a ‘big mistake’ it’s not too late to prevent.

Robertson is the subject of talks regarding a £5m transfer to Tottenham in the current window. The veteran left-back, 31, is behind Milos Kerkez in the pecking order at Anfield and although his relationship with Liverpool remains excellent, he is open to moving on.

The fact Robertson was brought on at half-time in their 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday is NOT an indication the move is in jeopardy.

Players who are on the cusp of changing clubs are often left out of matchday squads to avoid the risk of picking up injuries and scuppering the move. But according to Fabrizio Romano, Robertson getting on the pitch versus the Cherries does not mean it’s deal off.

But according to both Liverpool captain Van Dijk and the Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, the Reds would be wise to pull the plug.

Van Dijk was asked about Robertson’s potential exit and not only stressed his fellow defender remains “very important” to Liverpool, but also insisted he wants the Scot to stay.

“I speak to him every day,” began Van Dijk. “He’s my vice-captain. Robbo is a very important member of our team and I want him to stay but whatever happens, let’s see.”

And per Steele, Liverpool would be making a ‘big mistake’ if allowing Robertson to depart, even though they do already have a plan to fill the void he’d leave by bringing Kostas Tsimikas back from his failed loan spell at Roma. What’s more, there’s even talk of a shock move for Fulham’s Antonee Robinson too.

After detailing just how bereft of options Liverpool are at the back right now – they finished the Bournemouth game with two midfielders in the back four – Steele wrote: “Noting that and the fact Liverpool needed a defender before January injuries, surely letting Robertson walk away must be discouraged?

“The biggest reason is the fact there are so few options at the back if the selection crisis continues to ravage the team but, equally, how missed would his leadership be if he was to walk away now?

READ MORE: Liverpool MUST sign new defender this month as Joe Gomez injury fears expose huge weakness

“As vice-captain, the Scot, with 364 games for the club under his belt, is a huge voice in the dressing room. It is fair to concede that his best days are behind him but he still has something to offer to this team.

“Just this week, new left back Milos Kerkez said: ‘Robbo is a legend here. A big player, it is a privilege to be next to such a player. I am taking it in and learning from him.’

“Clearly, even though he is not playing as much as he once was, the 31-year-old still has a lot to offer.”

Yet despite the relative merits of retaining Robertson and Van Dijk’s comments, talks between Liverpool and Tottenham for the left-back’s transfer are continuing.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – Alonso contacted / Alexander-Arnold coming back to England?

In other news, Liverpool have reportedly been in contact with Xabi Alonso’s representatives as they consider parting ways with Arne Slot, who is said to be increasingly in danger of being sacked.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are actively keeping tabs on Trent Alexander-Arnold as uncertainty continues to grow over his future at Real Madrid, TEAMtalk understands, though a move for him would be expensive.

READ MORE: Tottenham ‘to offer’ £30m for SECOND Liverpool star alongside Andy Robertson to rip the soul out of Anfield