Arsenal reach out to Barcelona star after Vinicius Junior rejects Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have made a move to bring Ferran Torres to the Emirates Stadium after Vinicius Junior decided to sign a new contract with Real Madrid, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the Barcelona star’s current plan.

Mikel Arteta’s side missed out on the signing of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea and have also failed to sign Vinicius Junior.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 25 that Arsenal were in talks with Vinicius Junior’s representatives.

We understand that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke to Vinicius Junior and outlined his plans to the Brazilian superstar.

Arsenal were growing in confidence with each passing day, but on Thursday, Real Madrid announced that the Brazil international winger has signed a new contract until 2032.

The Premier League champions, though, have already moved on and are now trying to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona, according to CaughtOffSide.

It has now been reported that although Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced talks over a 2026 summer deal for Torres, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta believes that they could still sign the Barcelona and Spain international attacker.

Two separate sources have told the news outlet that ‘Arsenal have reached out to Torres’ representatives as well to ask to be kept informed on his movement this summer’.

Torres, who can play as a forward or as a winger, has been on the books of Barcelona since 2022, when he joined from Manchester City.

The 26-year-old won the Premier League and the EFL Cup once each during his time at Man City.

Torres has won LaLiga thrice and the Copa del Rey once with Barcelona so far in his career.

The attacker has been successful with Spain, too, winning Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham reach decision on selling Cristian Romero to Arsenal for £38m

Ferran Torres leaning towards PSG move – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Torres is willing to leave Barcelona for PSG in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Barcelona, who won LaLiga last season, have informed Torres’s agents that they are willing to sell him this summer.

We understand that PSG manager Luis Enrique is personally keen on adding Torres to his squad that won Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season.

Bailey reported on August 3: “We understand Luis Enrique has made a personal play to sign Torres, holding direct conversations with the former Manchester City attacker to explain exactly how he would fit into PSG’s plans.

“Those discussions have made a significant impression on Torres, who is understood to be hugely attracted by the prospect of working under Luis Enrique once again while becoming part of what many regard as the most feared attacking unit in world football.

“Sources say negotiations between PSG and the player’s camp are progressing well, although no final agreement has yet been reached.”

READ NEXT: Alonso wants Arsenal ace at Chelsea as potential casualty of Guimaraes deal emerges