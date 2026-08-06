According to reports, Chelsea are close to finalising three departures after new manager Xabi Alonso decided to put eleven players up for sale.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have been incredibly active in this summer’s transfer window, with Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck among their notable arrivals, and we have confirmed that they have agreed another signing this week.

As usual, the Blues have also been selling well, but they still have a huge squad and need more departures in the coming weeks if they are to find the right balance.

Alonso‘s side have recouped over £100m via selling Andrey Santos, Marc Cucurella and Tyrique George, though Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto and Malo Gusto are also linked with exits.

After being linked with Fernandez and Gusto earlier in this window, Neto is the latest Chelsea player on Man City’s radar, and a report from The Athletic claims they are not among those ‘not for sale’ this summer.

The same report from The Athletic claims Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, David Datro Fofana and Emmanuel Emegha are also available, while Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah are set to move on.

Triple exit nears as European giants reach ‘agreement’

Chalobah should be the first of these defenders to leave Chelsea after it was reported this week that they have finally agreed a deal with Serie A outfit Como.

But Badiashile and Disasi could soon follow Chalobah out the door, with journalist Nicolo Schira reporting that they are closing in on their next moves.

On Badiashile, Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between Benoit #Badiashile and #Napoli for a contract until 2031 (one season loan + 4-years) with a salary of 2,8M/year.

‘Talks are progressing well between Napoli and #Chelsea for a loan with the option to buy.’.

Regarding Disasi, the centre-back has been looking for a new club after his loan spell at West Ham last season.

And Schira claims Crystal Palace are set to win the race to secure his services.

Schira said on X: ‘Axel #Disasi is getting closer to #CrystalPalace from #Chelsea on loan with the option to buy, which could become an obligation upon reaching certain conditions.’

Alonso also has a decision to make with Mykhaylo Mudryk following his return from a doping ban.

After he made his return in this week’s loss to Juventus, Alonso told reporters: “Yes, for sure, I’m really pleased for him. It was emotional for everyone from the club to see him back, especially when I told him that before the game that was my idea, that he could play 10-15 minutes.

“He was thrilled, for sure. It was, after such a long period, to be back on the pitch, it was a great feeling for him and a great feeling for everyone as well.”