Eintracht Frankfurt’s 22-year-old left-back Nathaniel Brown has emerged as one of the most coveted young defenders in European football, with multiple Premier League clubs now actively monitoring his situation, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources close to the player and the Bundesliga club have confirmed that Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal are among the sides keeping close tabs on the German youth international.

Brown, who joined Frankfurt from Nurnberg’s academy in 2022, has enjoyed a superb campaign in the 2025/26 season.

Blessed with pace, composure in possession, and an increasing willingness to contribute in the final third, the Berlin-born full-back has started regularly under Dino Toppmoller and impressed in both the Bundesliga and Europa League.

His ability to play as an inverted full-back or traditional overlapping wing-back has drawn inevitable comparisons to players like Alphonso Davies and Joao Cancelo – profiles that appeal strongly to the Premier League’s elite.

Despite signing a long-term contract extension that runs until the summer of 2030, sources indicate Brown’s deal contains a gentleman’s agreement or release mechanism that could be activated by clubs participating in specific European competitions.

While the exact figure remains undisclosed, estimates place a potential exit fee in the €45–55 million range – a significant but not prohibitive sum for top-flight English clubs.

Brown open to Premier League switch

The player himself is understood to be enthusiastic about a move to England.

Having already earned caps at various Germany youth levels, Brown views the Premier League as the ideal stage to accelerate his development and push for a senior national team call-up ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

City see him as a long-term successor or rotational option for ageing full-backs, while Arsenal’s interest aligns with Mikel Arteta’s continued search for versatile defenders.

Newcastle’s ambitious project under the Saudi-backed ownership and Man Utd‘s need for youthful athleticism in wide areas complete a competitive chase.

With the January window approaching, Frankfurt are under no immediate pressure to sell, but a substantial offer next summer could test their resolve.

For now, Nathaniel Brown’s rapid rise has placed him firmly in the Premier League’s spotlight.

