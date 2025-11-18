Sources have revealed that Liverpool are “ahead in the race” to sign Antoine Semenyo after learning of the conditions needed for a transfer – but Tottenham Hotspur are also ready to throw their hat into the ring and cannot be discounted just yet.

As the Premier League winter window looms, Bournemouth’s breakout star Semenyo finds himself at the centre of a brewing storm. The 25-year-old Ghanaian forward, whose explosive pace and clinical finishing have lit up the south coast this season, is the subject of intense interest from two Premier League rivals: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. With a £65million (€74m, $85.5m) release clause set to activate in January, the Cherries may soon face the unenviable task of waving goodbye to their talisman.

Semenyo’s meteoric rise hasn’t gone unnoticed. After joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in a £10million deal back in January 2023, he has evolved into one of the league’s most dynamic wide players.

This campaign alone, he’s notched six goals and three assists in just 12 appearances. His signature moments – lung-busting counter-attacks, thunderous left-footed rockets, and silky dribbles that leave defenders in the dust – have made him indispensable to Andoni Iraola’s high-octane system. No player has tallied more goals from fast breaks this term, underscoring his threat on the transition.

Semenyo’s new five-year contract, inked in July amid summer overtures from Manchester United and Spurs, includes the eye-watering clause – formally £60 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

It’s active only until a fixed mid-window deadline, granting Bournemouth a brief buffer to scout replacements, much like their swift recoveries from past sales of Dominic Solanke to Spurs and Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid. Come summer 2026, the figure dips further, but for now, it’s a January fire sale waiting to happen if triggered.

And per our sources, it is Liverpool who look primed to win the race for the in-demand Ghana international and are ‘ready to meet’ the price needed to prise him away from the south coast…

Liverpool hold the aces in Antoine Semenyo race – Sources

As it stands, it is Liverpool who do appear to hold the aces. Under Arne Slot, the Reds are plotting a squad refresh, with Semenyo eyed as a versatile upgrade on the right flank – potentially even a long-term heir to Mohamed Salah’s throne.

Sources close to Anfield suggest the club is “ahead in the race,” buoyed by Semenyo’s preference for a Merseyside move. His full respect for Bournemouth hasn’t dulled his ambition; he’s even hinted at his dream destination in recent interviews, fueling Kop faithful’s excitement.

Tottenham, however, aren’t folding easily. Thomas Frank’s side has courted Semenyo since the summer, rebuffed at £70 million last summer but undeterred. With Richarlison’s goal tally lagging two behind the Bournemouth man, Spurs see him as the missing spark in their attack. Boardroom whispers indicate they’re “working tirelessly” on a bid, leveraging their prior talks to build rapport.

For Bournemouth, the maths is brutal. Bristol City pockets 20% of any profit, but the windfall could bankroll Iraola’s ambitions.

Semenyo, meanwhile, remains professional, skipping Ghana’s international camp for “personal reasons” amid the frenzy.

As bids crystallise, one thing’s clear: the Cherries’ reluctant acceptance signals the end of an era.

Will Liverpool pounce first, or can Spurs snatch victory from the jaws of defeat? January can’t come soon enough…

