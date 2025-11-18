THREE Arsenal stars up for sale including ‘talent of the century’ as Andrea Berta gets ruthless – report

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is willing to sell as many as three first-team stars in the January transfer window, including a winger who hugely impressed former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, according to The Daily Mail.

After spending around £250million (€283.7m, $329m) on new players in the summer of 2025, including Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze, Arsenal are not planning to splash the cash when the transfer window reopens in January. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now has a very well-balanced squad with options in every position, with the north London club four points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table at the moment.

However, there could be departures, according to The Daily Mail, which has reported that Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Ben White could all be offloaded for the right price in the January transfer window.

‘Arsenal would listen’ if ‘a significant offer arrives for Gabriel Martinelli’, according to the report, noting that the Brazil international winger has fallen down the pecking order due to the signing of Noni Madueke in the summer of 2025 and the form of Leandro Trossard.

Dubbed by then Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a “talent of the century” in 2019, Martinelli has made only two starts in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, but the 24-year-old Brazil international winger has found the back of the net three times and has registered one assist in three Champions League games.

The second player that Arsenal ‘would be open to offers’ for is Ben White, who has made just one start in the Premier League so far this season, as Jurrien Timber has established himself as the number one right-back for the Gunners.

Arsenal are also willing to offload Gabriel Jesus in the January transfer window, with Gyokeres and Kai Havertz ahead of the Brazil international striker in the pecking order when they are fit and available.

Jesus is on the mend from an ACL injury sustained against Manchester United in January 2025, with Arsenal aiming to get him ‘fit enough for some playing time next month and advertise his talents for potential suitors’.

‘If a sensible offer comes in, they will look to sell the striker in January’, notes the report, even though Jesus recently said that it ‘doesn’t make sense’ for him to leave Arsenal in the middle of the season.

Could Martinelli, Jesus and White all leave Arsenal?

It would come as a shock if Martinelli, Jesus and White all left Arsenal in the January transfer window.

While Arsenal are doing well in the Premier League and the Champions League at the moment, both manager Arteta and sporting director Berta will be aware of not depleting the squad through sales.

With Arsenal aiming to become the champions of England and Europe this season, the north London club would be wise to keep hold of players such as Martinelli.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on October 23 that Arsenal are happy with Martinelli and are not planning to push him out the door.

Jones reported at the time that ‘sources continue to insist Arsenal would not consider any offers for the player when the transfer window re-opens’.

Arteta has publicly said that he wants to keep Jesus, but sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are willing to sell the Brazil international striker for £30million (€34.4m, $40.4m).

As for White, there were murmurs about his future earlier this month, with Manchester City said to be monitoring the Arsenal right-back.

Journalist Graeme Bailey reported about Man City and White: “Ben White, from what I’m told, he is on board.

“However, there is a source of frustration there, he isn’t going to spend the rest of his career sat on the bench.

“Let’s not beat around the bush. He’s not one who really wants to go abroad, or not to Saudi at least.

“There is a lot of interest in him on the continent from Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

“The other one that I’ve heard who are keeping tabs on his situation, because they think he could be a very good fit to them as a right-back is Man City. He’d probably suit their system so it makes sense.

“Arsenal are not going to mess around with this squad. As we saw previously, with the likes of [Jakub] Kiwior, Arsenal are always going to err on the side of caution.

“I’m not saying he is banging on Arteta’s door right now, but he’s aware of the situation.

“He’s not banging to get released but there are clubs assessing it.

“We know at Atletico, [Nahuel] Molina might be leaving, and they have got [Marcos] Llorente, so they do need that right back as well.

“I think it’s one for the summer.”

