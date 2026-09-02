Manchester United fully intend to return for Lewis Hall in 2027 after failing to land the Newcastle United star this summer, though the Magpies remain determined not to sell and are ready to offer the star a huge new contract in a bid to convince him to stay, TEAMtalk understands.

The Red Devils made the England international their leading left-back target after Bayern Munich beat them to the signing of Nathaniel Brown shortly before the World Cup finals.

Brown had been high on United’s shortlist and was viewed as a key target, but once Bayern secured his signature, attention quickly shifted towards Hall.

Sources have told us that United were encouraged by Hall’s camp and intermediaries to make a firm move, particularly after the player was disappointed at missing out on Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup.

As we reported earlier this summer, Hall was keen on a move to Old Trafford, and we understand that very much remains the case.

However, Newcastle are confident they can convince the 22-year-old that his future belongs at St James’ Park.

A major factor behind that belief is the arrival of new head coach Matthias Jaissle. Newcastle insiders believe the German can make a significant impression on Hall and persuade him that the club’s long-term project is worth committing to.

Hall currently has three years remaining on his contract, and TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are already preparing to open talks over fresh terms that will significantly increase his wages.

As a result, we are told that the Magpies have made contact with Hall’s representatives to signal their intention to reward him with a new deal and strengthen their position against future interest.

Despite their failure to strike a deal this summer, United have not walked away from the situation, either, and a fascinating tug-of-war is already brewing behind the scenes ahead of the 2027 transfer windows…

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Man Utd failed to sign Man City left-back

Sources indicate the club continue to view Hall as one of the best young left-backs in English football and have every intention of revisiting the possibility of a move in 2027 should the circumstances be right.

As they explored alternatives late in the transfer window, United made a Deadline Day enquiry for Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri.

TEAMtalk understands United asked about a loan move for the Algeria international. United sources insist they had no interest in a permanent deal and were informed City’s only acceptable solution would be a loan containing an obligation to buy.

The proposal was rejected, while City’s stance was that the player was not available.

Although Ait-Nouri has been named on the bench for all three of City’s matches so far this season, he is yet to make an appearance, and currently sits behind Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly in the left-back pecking order under Enzo Maresca.

The 25-year-old joined City from Wolves for £31million in June 2025 but endured an underwhelming first campaign, starting only 12 Premier League matches.

United also explored moves for other left-back options throughout the summer, as TEAMtalk revealed.

The club discussed Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Racing Santander youngster Jorge Salinas, holding talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who represents both players. Ultimately neither opportunity developed into a realistic deal.

RB Leipzig and Germany defender David Raum was another player considered, but United never pushed forward with a move, and despite his strong willingness to make the move.

For now, Michael Carrick retains several options on the left side of his defence. Luke Shaw remains available, while Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot can both fill the role when required.

Highly-rated youngster Harry Amass also stayed at the club after no loan move materialised and will hope to force his way into first-team contention this season.

In addition to Hall, United are also drawing up plans to make another midfielder signing early in 2027.