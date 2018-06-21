Mexico hit with FIFA fine for ‘insulting chants’ in Germany game

Mexico have been fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,600) after their supporters were found guilty of making “discriminatory and insulting chants” during the first half of their 1-0 win over Germany on Sunday.

FIFA said it would continue to closely monitor the behaviour of supporters and warned it would not discount taking further action if Mexican supporters repeat the chant during the competition.

In a statement FIFA said: “The disciplinary committee gave a warning to the FMF (Mexican Football Federation), who may face additional sanctions in case of repeated infringements of this type.”

The Serbian Football Association was also fined 10,000 Swiss francs over the appearance of an “offensive and political banner” during the team’s opening win over Costa Rica.