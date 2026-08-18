Newcastle exploring surprise raid on Man City after multiple midfield misses

Newcastle United are exploring a deal for Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez as they continue their search for an experienced holding midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

The Magpies have already added highly-rated young midfielders Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba this summer, but the club remain determined to bring in a more experienced option following the high-profile departure of captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Sources indicate Newcastle have explored a number of possibilities, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who turned down the chance to move to St James’ Park, and Joao Palhinha, who remains in discussions with Benfica and Aston Villa.

RB Leipzig’s Nicolas Seiwald has also been looked at and we can now confirm that Man City‘s Gonzalez has entered the conversation.

Sources have told us that Newcastle have held talks about a potential deal and are exploring whether an agreement can be reached for the Spain international.

Gonzalez is expected to be surplus to requirements under City’s new head coach Enzo Maresca, despite being heavily involved last season.

Indeed, he started 25 matches in all competitions, although only two of those came in the Premier League after January.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea verdict on Pedro Neto transfer clear as jaw-dropping demand floors Man City, Tottenham

City looking to recoup significant fee for Gonzalez

City paid Porto around £52million to sign the former Barcelona midfielder in January 2025 and would want to recover as much of that investment as possible if they decide to sell.

Newcastle know that could make any deal expensive, but they are continuing to assess the possibility of bringing Gonzalez to Tyneside.

The 23-year-old has not been unhappy with life at City, but TEAMtalk understands he would be open to a fresh challenge and is receptive to the prospect of joining Newcastle.

The Magpies get their Premier League campaign underway at home to Liverpool on Sunday, while City are at home to Bournemouth on the same day.