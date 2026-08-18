Pedro Neto is the subject of interest from Man City and Tottenham Hotspur this summer

Chelsea have placed an eye-watering £100million price tag on Pedro Neto amid interest from Al-Hilal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, while sources have informed TEAMtalk of the approach Xabi Alonso has taken over the proposed sale of the Portuguese star.

The Blues have received a number of enquiries about the Portugal international this summer, while Neto’s representatives have been open to the possibility of the winger leaving Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes.

However, TEAMtalk understands new head coach Xabi Alonso is in no hurry to lose Neto and Chelsea’s footballing hierarchy are of the same view.

That stance has led Chelsea to place a £100million (€117m, $135m) valuation on the former Wolves winger, with the club making it clear that any potential suitor would need to make a major commitment to take him away.

Manchester City and Tottenham have both asked about Neto, while Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have gone further by making a firm approach worth around £60million.

That proposal was nowhere near Chelsea’s current valuation and was not enough to convince the club to consider a sale.

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Chelsea take clear stance on Pedro Neto sale

Neto has been heavily involved under Alonso throughout pre-season and TEAMtalk understands Chelsea currently expect him to play a substantive role for them this season.

The situation could change if Chelsea decide to lower their demands in the final weeks of the transfer window, particularly if another major offer arrives.

For now, though, the message from Stamford Bridge is clear: Neto is not being pushed out, and it will take £100million to seriously test Chelsea’s resolve.

City, Tottenham and Al-Hilal remain interested, but unless one of them moves significantly closer to Chelsea’s valuation, Neto is expected to stay and become an important part of Alonso’s plans across the Spaniard’s first season in charge.

Since joining the Blues, Neto has 19 goals and 19 assists from 103 games for Chelsea – a G/A every 2.7 matches.

Neto is not the only Chelsea star on Man City’s radar, with new Cityzens boss Enzo Maresca also chasing a reunion with two other Blues players.

One of those, in Enzo Fernandez, could yet go through, with sources detailing three reasons why a move to the Etihad could be on the cards for the Argentinian midfielder this summer.