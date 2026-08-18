De Zerbi facing double Tottenham signing NIGHTMARE as another Savinho hurdle emerges

Tottenham Hotspur are facing up to the prospect of failing to land both Savinho and Cody Gakpo before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, following fresh updates on moves for both players on Tuesday.

For the majority of the summer, it was thought that Spurs were only in the market for one left-sided attacker, before Fabrizio Romano reported that Roberto De Zerbi wanted both Savinho and Gakpo to bolster his forward line, alongside another No.9.

However, talkSPORT transfer reporter Alex Crook stated earlier on Tuesday that Liverpool star Gakpo will not be joining Spurs ready for the new campaign, in a major blow to De Zerbi’s hopes of revamping the final third of his team.

The Italian reportedly has plans to use Gakpo centrally and Savinho as Son Heung-min’s long-term replacement on the left flank, but those ideas appear to be rapidly going up in smoke for Tottenham.

Speaking about Gakpo on the Last Word on Spurs podcast, Crook said: “I don’t think it will happen. Speaking to sources at Liverpool they think he’s had a good pre-season under Iraola, they think he’s a player that Iraola can get the best out of,”

“I think he probably would be open to the move, but at the moment that’s not one I expect to happen between now and deadline day.”

So, it looks like no Gakpo, and to make matters worse, fresh doubts have now been raised surrounding the Savinho deal too, despite the fact that the Brazilian is desperate to get the transfer over the line.

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Fresh Savinho move doubts emerge for Tottenham

Indeed, Spurs have agreed personal terms with the exciting attacker, having also held talks for Savinho last summer too, but ultimately could not convince City to sell him.

Savinho went on to pen a new contract at The Etihad, though Spurs believe a deal is there to be done this time around. And, according to The Times, the north London are in discussions with City over a huge £85m swoop for the player.

However, they might be scuppered again after it emerged that Jeremy Doku, who is Savinho’s chief rival for the left-wing spot at City, suffered an injury in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad are reporting that Doku suffered a calf issue during the game in Cardiff and that there is no current timeframe for when he could return.

It’s reported that he will definitely miss City’s league opener against Bournemouth on Sunday, but should he be out for weeks, then Savinho will be a strong option for Enzo Maresca to use as his replacement.

That, in turn, could completely scupper a Tottenham move for the player, especially given that City are yet to buy a replacement for the Brazilian – which has been their argument against a sale all along.

De Zerbi will now be hoping that Doku’s injury is not serious, although hopes are fading that Savinho will be signed in time for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brentford anyway.

However, should Gakpo and Savinho both be unavailable this summer, it will leave Tottenham scrambling for other options just a fortnight before the window closes.

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