‘Outstanding’ former Liverpool star ‘sparks interest’ from Brighton after shining in new league

Former Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino is being lined up for a return to the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion, it has been claimed.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Minamino has ‘sparked interest’ from Fabian Hurzeler and Brighton with his ‘outstanding’ performances and ‘remarkable’ rise into one of Monaco’s best forwards. The Seagulls view Minamino as someone who can bolster several different positions, as he can operate as a winger on either flank or as a No 10.

It is not just the 29-year-old’s versatility that Brighton like, as they believe he has the ‘tactical intelligence’ to fit into their free-flowing – and sometimes complex – system.

Minamino’s experience at the top level is key to Brighton’s interest, too. The playmaker has featured in the Champions League for both Liverpool and Monaco, and he could therefore play an important role in Brighton getting back into European competition and impressing once again.

Fichajes do not reveal how much Minamino might cost, though previous reports have put his transfer value at €20million (£17m / $22m). Importantly for Brighton, the report claims that the Japan star would be open to returning to England and proving himself against the very best opposition.

Minamino could get second Prem opportunity

Moving to the Amex would see Minamino link up with his compatriot Kaoru Mitoma.

Of course, Minamino has featured in England before, having been at Liverpool between January 2020 and July 2022.

The former Red Bull Salzburg ace never managed to nail down a regular starting spot at Anfield, though he was part of the Liverpool squad which won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Overall, Minamino registered 14 goals and three assists in 55 appearances for Liverpool, while also having a six-month loan spell at Southampton.

While Minamino could not establish himself as a key player for Liverpool, he has improved since then and is now pivotal to the way Monaco play.

Minamino headed to France for the very first time when joining Monaco in summer 2022, but he is now thriving. So far this term, Minamino has notched three goals and two assists in 10 matches, while mainly operating as a No 10 or right winger.

As such, he will fancy his chances of getting into the Brighton starting lineup and making a real impact.

Brighton news: Surprise capture looms

Meanwhile, the German press state that Brighton have surprisingly moved into a strong position for the signing of Red Star Belgrade starlet Andrija Maksimovic.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have been credited with interest in the 17-year-old attacking midfielder, though the player’s camp believe such a move would be too much of a step up.

Instead, Brighton are leading the race to bring Maksimovic to the Premier League. They will face competition for his services from Eintracht Frankfurt, though.

Maksimovic looks set to cost an initial €12m (£10m / $13m), plus a further €3m (£2.5m / $3m) in add-ons.