Barcelona are ready to make a shock loan move for a Chelsea star, while Newcastle are looking to swoop for a Japan winger, according to Thursday’s papers.

BARCELONA IN SURPRISE MOVE FOR CHELSEA FORWARD

Barcelona are reportedly ready to launch a January move for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, most likely on an initial loan until the end of the season.

The Spain star has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under Maurizio Sarri, while his form has been largely inconsistent since his big-money move from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017.

Morata’s agents have been in touch with La Liga’s leaders over a possible January deal for the Spanish international, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

They report that a loan move until the end of the season is the most likely course of action, with the option of making it permanent in the summer.

Barcelona are seeking cover for former Liverpool frontman Luis Suarez, who is receiving treatment for a knee injury that could restrict his availability for the rest of the season.

The Catalan giants are short of central options in the front three, with first reserve Munir struggling and Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi better utilised in wide areas.

AND THE REST

Newcastle’s move for Miguel Almiron is under threat because of the continuing doubts over a takeover of the club (Daily Star)

Juventus will make a £72m move to bring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba back to the club in January, hoping to make the most of his rocky spell at Old Trafford (The Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has ordered players in for training at 4pm on Christmas Day (The Sun)

Chelsea’s Gary Cahill is one of a number of defenders being considered by Arsenal amid an injury crisis (The Sun)

Leicester midfielder Adrien Silva could be heading back to Sporting Lisbon on loan in January after failing to establish himself at the club (Daily Mirror)

Atlanta United will not sell Newcastle United target Miguel Almiron for less than £30m (Daily Mirror)

The Premier League will back Raheem Sterling with a new anti-racism campaign which could be launched as early as this weekend (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are braced for fresh interest from Real Madrid over Mauricio Pochettino next summer, with Manchester United also keeping an eye on his situation (The Guardian)

The German FA is planning to use former professional footballers to help make VAR decisions in the Bundesliga after a series of controversial calls last weekend (Daily Mirror)

Gerard Pique is set to buy Spanish fifth-tier club FC Andorra with the aim of getting them as close to La Liga as possible (Daily Mirror)

Nottingham Forest have been hit by a defensive injury crisis ahead of their clash with fierce rivals Derby County on Monday (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United have been looking at FC Groningen’s Japan winger Ritsu Doan, 20, before the January transfer window (Chronicle)

Premier League bosses fear racism storms involving Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are damaging their global brand (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are quietly optimistic that their new stadium will open in February in time for their first Champions League knockout stage match (Daily Mail)

MLS side Atlanta United have denied chasing Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa as they look to appoint a new head coach (Daily Mail)

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 33, says he would be prepared to return to former club Athletic Bilbao after struggling to make his mark at Tottenham (Evening Standard)

Worried friends reported Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths missing on Monday and he was only traced after a two-hour search (Scottish Sun)

Rangers are sending loan flop Umar Sadiq back to Roma midway through his year-long spell at the club (Scottish Sun)

Craig Levein has already opened discussions with Steven Naismith on his future at Hearts and would love the forward to sign a new deal (Daily Record)