Paper Talk: Liverpool to make sole move in January for 20-year-old

Liverpool are closing in on a move for Lloyd Kelly, while Marcus Rashford will resist attention from Real Madrid to stay at Manchester United, all in the papers.

Liverpool could make just one plunge in the January transfer window, according to a report.

The Daily Mail claim Bristol City left-back Lloyd Kelly will be their only signing of the month as they look for a replacement for Alberto Moreno.

City boss Lee Johnson has already claimed their is plenty of interest in the player from the Premier League in the England Under-21 international.

According to a report from Club Call, Liverpool have cast their eyes on Kelly, who currently captains England at U20 level.The report claims that scouts from Liverpool were in attendance to watch Kelly during the Robins’ 2-0 defeat to Leeds at Elland Road in November.

Red Bull Salzburg’s young coach Marco Rose is the shock name on Manchester United’s managerial shortlist, which also includes current interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Zinedine Zidane and Laurent Blanc. (The Sun)

Arsenal’s former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, has ruled out a January loan move and is intent on winning back his starting position. (ESPN)

Juventus have offered Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 28, a four-year contract worth £138,000 a week. (Tuttosport via Sun)

Barcelona will have to pay a staggering £108m to prise Kalidou Koulibaly out of Napoli (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Southampton will let Steven Davis depart for Rangers if the Scottish club can agree a contract with the player (Daily Mail)

Real Betis are interested in signing Newcastle target Miguel Almiron (Versus)

West Brom are keen to sign Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama on loan (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are in talks with Benfica’s teenage midfielder Tiago Dantas and are looking at 15-year-old Espanyol left-back Oscar Tarensi. (Daily Mail)

Cardiff City have made an approach to Nice for midfielder Adrien Tameze. (Daily Mail)

Paris St-Germain and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot will not consider a move to Tottenham because he considers the club “below” his level. The 23-year-old wants to leave the French champions. (ESPN)

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford, 21, will reject any approaches from Real Madrid as he wants to stay at Old Trafford. (Sun)

Arsenal and Manchester City target Nicolas Pepe has put talk of a move on hold until the end of the season (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is braced for a rejuvenated Manchester United – claiming the Old Trafford players were not suited to sacked boss Jose Mourinho (Daily Mirror)

Huddersfield owner and chairman Dean Hoyle has no intention of letting the Premier League club “sleepwalk into relegation” and says they will be “active” in January. (Daily Mail)

Burnley and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 32, says he has shelved thoughts of leaving the Clarets after making his first start for 15 months. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Wolves, Huddersfield, Burnley and Crystal Palace are interested in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, 21, who is on loan at Aston Villa. (Mail)

Chelsea have rejected an offer of more than £20m from Bayern Munich for England Under-19 winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are ready to pull the plug on a deal to bring Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 26, to Stamford Bridge. (Sun)

Isco will not be moving to Chelsea in January, the Real Madrid star has confirmed – but was less clear about the summer (Star)

Liverpool midfielder Bobby Adekanye, 19, is negotiating a five-year deal with Lazio. (Corriere dello Sport)

Cesc Fabregas wants to make his 500th English club appearance before leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window (Daily Telegraph)

Paris Saint-Germain have re-ignited their interest in Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, who could be allowed to leave for £25m in the summer after an extension clause was activated (Daily Telegraph)

Leeds United are set to snap up Motherwell’s leading teenage talent, winger Stuart McKinstry, in a deal that could eventually be worth £400,000 (Daily Record)

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is considering a January move for Dundee and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara, 23. (Herald)

Manchester City are closing on the signing of 15-year-old left-sided Spaniard Oscar Tarensi, who plays for Espanyol. (Sport)

The Football Association wants to speak to Southampton striker Charlie Austin after he appeared to make a V-sign at supporters during their defeat by Manchester City. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he plays with a chip on his shoulder, and proving people wrong drives him to greater heights. (Telegraph)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is showing his opponents a lack of respect with his goal celebrations, says former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele. (Mirror)

The Premier League wants to make a swift appointment after Susanna Dinnage changed her mind about becoming its chief executive. BBC executive Tim Davie and ITV’s director of strategy Tom Betts are the frontrunners. (Guardian)