Tottenham linked attacker now available for cut-price fee; likelihood of Postecoglou reunion revealed

Several high-profile Saudi Pro League players could return to Europe this month and a Tottenham target is among those who could leave.

In the summer of 2023, Saudi football exploded into life after making some huge signings that would shake the football world. One of those was the deal that brought Celtic winger Jota to Al-Ittihad in a transfer worth £26 million.

However, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that just six months later Al-Ittihad side are happy for him to leave and find new opportunities elsewhere, with a host of top sides keen to bring him in.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Jota in recent weeks, whom Ange Postecoglou knows well from their time together at Celtic.

TEAMtalk sources suggest, though, that Spurs’ interest in the Portuguese star has dropped.

It is also understood that Jota and his representatives have spoken with many top clubs and he will not rush to choose his next destination.

Postecoglou signed Jota from Benfica for Celtic and they both still have a strong relationship.

A highly-anticipated reunion will not happen this winter, however, as the North Londoners are not pursuing his signature at this time.

Several clubs tempted by bargain Jota deal

TEAMtalk understands that an agreement could be reached for Al-Ittihad to cut ties with Jota and move him on in a cut-price deal this month as they prepare for a big transfer window next summer.

The SPL is set for a quiet January, with most of their clubs set to hold back funds for the end of the season.

Jota signed a three-year-deal with Al-Ittihad side in June and earns roughly £180,000-per-week.

Some outlets have suggested a termination of his contract could be on the cards, but there is likely to be a fee paid to the Saudi club for the winger even if it is a small amount.

The 24-year-old has struggled to adapt to life since his move despite his sky-high wages and has never come to terms with life in the country.

Jota has only played five matches so far and has found himself left out of the squad on several occasions.

There is no doubt that the Benfica youth product holds a large amount of potential and the opportunity to sign him for a bargain fee is one that many clubs are eager to take.

Tottenham, however, are currently looking elsewhere for January reinforcements.

