Tottenham summer signing branded a ‘fraud’ in Leeds loss as De Zerbi reveals extent of Tel injury

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara ripped into Omar Marmoush and Dominic Solanke as their struggles in front of goal continued during the 1-0 loss at Leeds United on Saturday.

Marmoush joined from Manchester City in the summer on an initial loan that will become a permanent £50million switch, with a further £10m in add-ons.

However, the Egypt frontman has so far scored just once in seven appearances for Tottenham to date, while fellow frontman Solanke has two goals to his name in eight appearances.

And the misfiring duo continued their poor form at Elland Road on Saturday as Spurs’ three-game winning run came to an abrupt halt in West Yorkshire.

Indeed, Marmoush’s failure to score at Leeds means he is still yet to score in an away Premier League fixture since he joined City from German side Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025.

Marmoush was eventually replaced by Dejan Kulusevski in the 65th minute, while Solanke came on for injured Mathys Tel just before half-time but offered nothing as he was shut down by outstanding Leeds centre-back Tarik Muharemovic.

And reacting to the defeat on the GameDay Phone-In on talkSPORT, O’Hara unleashed on Tottenham’s striking duo.

“Solanke was non-existent when he came on,” O’Hara said. “Marmoush is, like, fraud levels right now.

“I don’t know what he’s doing. Did we sign him from Man City? Did we sign his twin brother? I don’t know who this geezer is because he is absolutely garbage.

“You’ve got players like [Mohammed] Kudus who wants to put balls in the box and put it into good areas.

“We are now hesitating to put the ball into the box because the strikers aren’t going to score.”

Despite arriving at Elland Road in good form, the north London outfit did not turn up, with De Zerbi highly critical of their second-half display in particular.

Speaking after the contest, the Italian told reporters: “We won no duels, no one-to-ones. There was space to play and we didn’t take the right decisions.

“We didn’t show personality or what we are, who we are. It’s a part of the journey. It’s not an excuse and it can be normal in football but we have to be honest.

“If you are not honest today the future is not good. If we analyse our second-half behaviour honestly then I think we can become a top team.

“We have the physicality and the quality but it’s not just about the physicality game. We didn’t show character, personality or courage.

“My players have the ability to come here, play better and maybe win. But maybe we are not ready yet to be consistent for many games in a row. We know where we have to work and improve.

“I was surprised by the second half as my players worked very well this week. We spoke all week about the intensity and the type of game we would find here in this stadium so it was not a surprise for us.”

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Meanwhile, De Zerbi feels as if John Brooks should have sent off Jayden Bogle for standing on Mathys Tel’s Achilles at Elland Road, with the Leeds star not even receiving a booking for the challenge despite VAR looking at the incident for four minutes.

He added: “I was surprised because in the same position in the second half there were two different fouls, the yellow card for Pedro Porro is not possible. I don’t know if it is a red card or not on Mathys Tel but the parameter of the referee was not good enough for this in both situations.”

Spurs are set to submit a complaint to ProRef over the decision, with De Zerbi also reflecting on the injury: “Mathys had a bad injury on the ankle. We need to make a medical check to understand the situation.

Asked how bad the injury was in his post-match press conference, Roberto added: “Bad injury. Now we have to make the medical checks and in the next day we will know the problem.”