Tottenham ratchet up plan to sign 52-goal Espanyol striker – he’s De Zerbi’s top target in 2027 – Exclusive

Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their work on Espanyol striker Roberto Fernandez after his stunning start to the season earned him a first Spain call-up – and his arrival could see Omar Marmoush shifted into another role, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We understand Spurs’ recruitment team have been told to find a new striker for Roberto De Zerbi in an effort to free the club from the lower reaches of the Premier League, where they currently sit rock bottom after five games.

And after carrying out detailed work on Fernandez in recent months, sources understand they have been hugely impressed by what they have seen, with the 24-year-old now firmly established right at the top of their list of attacking targets.

The Espanyol frontman first came to Tottenham’s attention last season when he scored seven goals for the Barcelona-based outfit.

However, it is his form this term which has really accelerated his emergence as a potential Premier League target.

Fernandez has struck six times in his opening seven games of the campaign, form which has seen him force his way into Luis de la Fuente’s Spain plans.

The striker was rewarded with his senior debut during the latest international window, coming on in Spain’s 3-1 victory over Czechia.

And TEAMtalk can reveal that his rapid rise has only strengthened Tottenham’s interest, though they are far from the only Premier League side who are keen…

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Roberto Fernandez a striker built for the Premier League

Premier League scouting sources have told TEAMtalk that Fernandez looks very much like a striker built for English football, with his physical attributes, direct running and ability to operate as a genuine focal point particularly appealing to clubs in the Premier League.

We understand Tottenham’s recruitment department share that assessment and have continued to monitor Fernandez, who has 52 goals across 207 games, closely.

Spurs are not alone in their interest, however.

We can reveal that Chelsea and Brighton have also had Fernandez on their radar this year, with his performances in LaLiga continuing to attract attention from clubs looking for a young, developing No.9.

Tottenham are expected to be in the market for another attacker when the January transfer window opens, and Fernandez is one player who very much fits the profile they are looking for.

Spurs strengthened their forward line in the summer with the signing of Marmoush, but there remains a feeling within the club that another attacking option could be required.

Dominic Solanke has struggled for form, while Marmoush is not viewed as an archetypal central striker and and a new central signing could see the Egyptian revert to a deeper role or perhaps cutting in off the left.

De Zerbi, as a result, feels his Tottenham side – yet to score a Premier League goal via one of their attackers this season – are short of a natural No.9 option at times.

That is where Fernandez could come into the equation.

The Spain international has demonstrated that he can lead the line, occupy defenders and provide a consistent goal threat, while his age and potential to develop further also fit the recruitment model Tottenham have been pursuing.

TEAMtalk understands Fernandez is not currently the only striker being considered by Spurs, but his name has moved firmly onto their radar following his outstanding start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Spurs have been told that any move to sign a former striker will now cost them the player’s full €100m release clause, a move which would leave supporters split.

And in other news, a costly Spurs attacker has been told his relationship with De Zerbi is now completely broken, with a January departure now a certainty.