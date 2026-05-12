A little-known clause will help Real Madrid make Jose Mourinho their new head coach, according to a report, while Benfica will head to the Premier League in search of the 63-year-old’s replacement.

Mourinho joined Benfica in September last year, a month after leaving his role at Fenerbahce. The Portuguese icon is one game away from helping Benfica complete a remarkable unbeaten season, but they have still lost out on the title to Porto, and have even fallen down to third place.

Mourinho’s spell in charge of Benfica could be short, as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to reunite with the club’s former manager.

A second season without a trophy means Alvaro Arbeloa is poised to be sacked, and Perez has made Mourinho his No 1 target to replace the 43-year-old.

As per Spanish newspaper AS and the Daily Mail, there is a ‘secret clause’ in Mourinho’s contract with Benfica that has boosted Madrid’s chances of appointing him.

Mourinho’s deal runs until June 2027, but Madrid will have to pay just €3million (£2.6m) if they strike an agreement within 10 days of Benfica’s final game of the season.

That match is against Estoril on Saturday, May 16. That gives Los Blancos until Tuesday, May 26 to get a cut-price deal over the line.

Considering Manchester United spent a huge £10m to land Ruben Amorim, £2.6m for Madrid to re-hire Mourinho would be an absolute steal.

The Guardian report that Benfica are pursuing Fulham boss Marco Silva as their favoured replacement for Mourinho.

Silva is out of contract this summer and is weighing up his options. Fulham are trying to tie the 48-year-old down to fresh terms, but their chances are dwindling.

Silva has also emerged as a potential candidate for the Chelsea job, with Xabi Alonso the frontrunner.

Returning to Mourinho, Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Monday morning that he is ‘absolutely ready for the opportunity’ to take charge of Madrid.

Romano added: “Obviously he wants to be informed on what kind of power he would have, what kind of project Real Madrid has.”

The journalist added later on Monday that the deal is ‘absolutely on’, despite Mourinho publicly stating that he has made no decision over his future.

“I keep insisting with you on the Jose Mourinho story and Real Madrid,” he said.

“Don’t follow the public statements.

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Mourinho and Real Madrid in ‘advanced conversations’

“Follow the reality behind the scenes, and the reality behind the scenes is that Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid are in advanced conversations.

“Talks are taking place, the project is being presented, the discussions are taking place, and so, the deal is on between Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid.

“Then, my understanding, with maximum respect for those who say it depends on Mourinho, my understanding is that this depends on Florentino Perez.

“If Florentino Perez decides to send an official proposal to Jose Mourinho, Mourinho would be ready to take the Real Madrid job.

“Mourinho is not rejecting Real Madrid, according to my information.

“If this doesn’t happen, it’s because Real Madrid decide not to move forward, but Jose Mourinho is ready for the Real Madrid opportunity.

“So, the deal is absolutely on between Mourinho and Real Madrid.”

Mourinho has seemingly made a decision on whether he will keep or sell superstar striker Kylian Mbappe this summer.

We can reveal that Mourinho has already discussed Mbappe, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni with Perez.

The Madrid president wants an experienced and illustrious name to get the fans back on board and keep the squad in check. He sees Mourinho as the ideal solution, particularly after his previous success at the Bernabeu.