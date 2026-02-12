Nottingham Forest are set to appoint Vitor Pereira as their new manager

Vítor Pereira has agreed to become the next Nottingham Forest head coach, TEAMtalk understands, with Evangelos Marinakis moving quickly to appoint the former Wolves boss after dismissing Sean Dyche on Wednesday, but the club already have a different manager in mind for next season.

Dyche’s departure followed a flat, goalless draw with Wolves that appears to have convinced Marinakis that yet another change was required in a season already defined by volatility.

In a twist that will raise eyebrows across the Premier League, it is a former Molineux boss who is now being lined up to steady the ship at the City Ground.

Pereira will become Forest’s fourth manager of a chaotic campaign, following the sackings of Dyche, Ange Postecoglou and Nuno Espirito Santo. Sources close to the situation insist Marinakis sees the 55‑year‑old as more than a short-term patch, even if the initial agreement only covers the remainder of the season.

As TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday, Marinakis explored a wide range of candidates in recent days, many of whom had links to Olympiakos. Pereira was always among the most compelling options, having delivered a league and cup double in Greece in 2013 and maintaining a strong relationship with the Forest owner ever since.

Forest were determined to have a new man in place before next Thursday’s Europa League knockout play-off first leg away to Fenerbahce, and we can confirm Pereira has already been briefed on the squad and the immediate demands of the role.

But the message is clear – keep the club in the Premier League.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Forest identify ANOTHER potential manager for next season

Pereira, who kept Wolves in the Premier League last season before being dismissed in November, understands that his remit runs only until the end of the campaign.

Marinakis will reassess the managerial situation in the summer, with Fulham’s Marco Silva still viewed internally as the long-term target.

For now, Pereira is the man entrusted with salvaging a season that has lurched from one reset to another – and Forest believe his arrival could finally bring the clarity and conviction they’ve been missing.

Forest currently sit fourth-bottom of the Premier League table, just three points above the relegation zone.

They face Liverpool at the City Ground in their next league fixture – a tough domestic opener for Pereira who needs to get points on the board as quickly as possible.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.