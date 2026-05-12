Cesc Fabregas playing with Barcelona fire after Real Madrid ‘no red line’ comments

Cesc Fabregas has been discussing the possibility of managing Real Madrid one day

Current Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has risked the wrath of Barcelona supporters after refusing to rule out the possibility of managing bitter rivals Real Madrid at some point in the future, while links to Chelsea also refuse to go away.

The former Premier League midfielder has won plenty of plaudits for the work he has done at Como, having led them to promotion from the Italian second tier in the summer of 2024.

Como finished ninth on their return to Serie A last season, while a win over Hellas Verona at the weekend ensured a Europa Conference League spot at the very least. Indeed, there is still the slim possibility of a potential Champions League place with two games of the season remaining.

Fabregas‘ rapid progress within the managerial ranks, at the age of just 39, has attracted plenty attention, with our sources previously revealing major interest from Chelsea.

But talk of one day taking over at Real, who are on the brink of sealing the return of Jose Mourinho to the club, has sparked potential anger among Barcelona fans.

In an interview with Cadena COPE, Fabregas revealed his mindset when it comes to other job opportunities, even suggesting that a move to Real Madrid is not out of the question.

That’s despite the fact that Fabregas came through the famous La Masia academy, before returning to Barca in 2011 to help his boyhood side win six trophies.

“Do you have any red lines? If Real Madrid called you one day… could you be the Real Madrid coach?” Fabregas was asked by presenter Juanma Castano, to which he replied: “I don’t have a red line.

“One red line, and I’ve been very clear about this from the beginning, is that I wouldn’t want to be an assistant, for example.

“I’m clear that I want to be a head coach.

“The other thing [the possibility of Real Madrid]? I haven’t even thought about it or considered it. I haven’t had time for anything.”

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Fabregas not planning for imminent Como exit

Fabregas, meanwhile, admits that he has no immediate plans to move on from Como, especially given the investment he has in the club. Indeed, the former Arsenal star became a shareholder and part-owner when initially joining as a player in 2022.

“I saw a project, I saw an opportunity, not only to finish playing football, but to start doing what I was already beginning to love more than playing, which was coaching,” he explained.

“I’m the one who makes the signings, I am a shareholder of the club.

“I saw a project to start coaching, I have a contract and I am very calm.

“I am in a place that helps me grow and I am very happy.”