Man Utd star makes ‘clear’ decision on leaving as INEOS turn to Everton star as replacement – ‘on his way’

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has already reportedly made the ‘clear’ decision to leave the Red Devils, who have turned to a potential replacement.

Martinez has been in the headlines this week after he remarkably blasted Man Utd technical director Jason Wilcox following Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.

World Cup winner Martinez defended head coach Michael Carrick and claimed that the board did not back the club legend enough in the summer transfer window.

Martinez has since apologised for his outburst, but his comments struck a chord with Man Utd’s supporters, and his future at Old Trafford remains in doubt.

The experienced centre-back is in the final year of his current contract, which contains a one-year extension option, but Manchester Evening News are reporting that he is ‘on his way out’ of Old Trafford.

Potential replacement for Lisandro Martinez named

The report claims ‘Martinez has made it clear he wants out of Old Trafford’, while ‘United had been weighing up their next move anyway’ due to the defender’s poor injury record.

Man Utd are said to be ‘monitoring’ the market for a left-footed centre-back ahead of next summer, and Everton’s standout Jarrad Branthwaite is said to be ‘back on their shortlist’.

We have reported that most of United’s squad have agreed with what Martinez was trying to get across with his outburst, and the sacking of Carrick is a serious concern for the players.

And pundit Alan Shearer has explained why he thinks Martinez will have helped Carrick ahead of this weekend’s trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

“I guess what we’re going to find out is whether Michael Carrick can pick the team he wants with this Martinez saga,” Shearer told Betfair.

“They’re not exactly blessed with great talent in defensive positions. I don’t know whether Martinez has apologised or not. I guess it was a frosty plane journey home on Tuesday night after the game back to Manchester with all the executives on that plane as well.

“I think it probably helped Michael Carrick in terms of taking the heat off him after the result on Tuesday. No one’s talking about the game. I worked the game and it was a better performance by United.

“They just missed some unbelievable big chances in a tough environment and a tough arena.

“If I was in Michael Carrick’s position, I would still want to play him. We’re about to find out whether he’s allowed to do that.”