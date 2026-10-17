Youssouf Fofana reacts after Man Utd put pressure to sign him

Youssouf Fofana has reached a ‘firm decision’ on whether he will move to Manchester United in the January transfer window and join forces with Michael Carrick’s team, according to a report.

Man Utd invested heavily in their midfield department in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, sanctioned deals for Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba in the summer of 2026.

However, Man Utd are reportedly still on the hunt for another midfielder.

On October 2, it emerged that Man Utd have been scouting Fofana this season.

Fofana joined Sevilla on loan from AC Milan in the summer of 2026.

VamosMiSevilla further claimed on October 8 that Man Utd are ready to bid for Fofana in the January transfer window.

Man Utd are reportedly ‘prepared to present a substantial financial offer directly to AC Milan’, according to the report, which noted that for any deal to happen between the Red Devils and the Rossoneri, Sevilla would have to agree to cancel the loan arrangement.

Sevilla are unlikely to do that, and VamosMiSevilla has now claimed that Fofana himself does not fancy a move to Man Utd in the January transfer window.

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Youssouf Fofana does NOT want Man Utd move

The report in the Sevilla-centric Spanish news outlet has claimed that Man Utd have ‘contacted’ AC Milan ‘directly to inquire about the conditions for a possible termination of the loan agreement with Sevilla FC and to complete his transfer’ in January 2027.

However, the 27-year-old French midfielder wants to continue at the Spanish club and have made a ‘firm decision’ to half ‘his move to Manchester United and prioritizes staying at Sevilla FC’.

The report further claimed: ‘The Premier League club is looking to strengthen its midfield by spending big after the great form of the French midfielder.

‘Despite pressure from Old Trafford, the player’s firm stance has halted any kind of movement in the offices.

‘Fofana has no intention of packing his bags mid-season and has already expressed his desire to honour his commitment in Seville.’

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