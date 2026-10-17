Joshua Zirkzee bombshell drops for Man Utd – Jason Wilcox will HATE it

Manchester United will not find it easy to offload Joshua Zirkzee in the January transfer window, with a reliable journalist revealing the forward’s stance on his immediate future at Old Trafford.

Man Utd were keen on offloading Zirkzee in the summer transfer window.

There was interest in the Netherlands international forward from Juventus and Fiorentina throughout the summer.

Everton also made a move for Zirkzee on the final day of the summer transfer window.

However, it was too late for Man Utd to find a replacement for the forward, which is why they kept him.

Man Utd, though, are ready to cut ties with Zirkzee in the middle of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 29 that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox wants Zirkzee gone in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, will actively look to move on the 25-year-old in the middle of the season.

We understand that Man Utd have interest in signing Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

However, according to journalist Dean Jones in FlashScore, Zirkzee wants to stay at Man Utd.

The reliable transfer journalist, who has 126,000 followers on X, has reported that Man Utd, too, could decide to keep the forward.

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Joshua Zirkzee wants Man Utd stay

With Benjamin Sesko having shin problem, Man Utd want to keep their current forward options.

While Zirkzee is not a natural number nine, he can play as a striker.

Jones has reported that Man Utd manager Michael Carrick “retains faith” in Zirkzee.

The journalist wrote: “He does not intend to lose the Dutchman midway through the season – particularly with United facing fresh uncertainty over their attacking options.”

Wilcox’s plan to offload Zirkzee has further taken a blow by Jones’s revelation that the forward himself wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Jones reported: “Zirkzee is understood to remain committed to turning his situation around at Old Trafford and continues to work hard to convince the coaching staff that he can play a bigger role.”

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