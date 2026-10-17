Florian Wirtz: Bayern Munich president confirms decision on signing Liverpool star as Iraola ‘loses patience’

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has commented on Florian Wirtz’s struggles at Liverpool and revealed whether they intend to sign him.

In the 2025 summer transfer window, Liverpool fended off competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for around £116m.

This was considered a huge coup, but Wirtz has struggled to live up to expectations at Liverpool as he has found it difficult to cope with the physicality in the Premier League, as he is usually on the periphery of matches without making a substantial impact.

This has led to speculation that Wirtz could already be ready to leave Liverpool to continue his career elsewhere, and we have reported that Bayern Munich feel that he wants to return to Germany.

We have also shed light on Liverpool’s stance on cutting their losses on Wirtz with a report in Spain claiming head coach Andoni Iraola is ‘losing patience‘, while Bayern Munich have unsurprisingly been mooted as a possible destination after they targeted him in 2025.

Now, Bayern Munich president Hainer has admitted that he has “felt a little sorry” for Wirtz following his move to Liverpool.

Hainer said: “First of all, I think Florian Wirtz is an outstanding player, there’s absolutely no question about that.

“I almost feel a little sorry for him that he hasn’t yet reached the same form in England that he had at Leverkusen, because we also need him for the German national team.”

Bayern Munich chief reveals stance on signing Florian Wirtz

Despite this, Hainer has explained why Bayern Munich are not curently planning a fresh move for Wirtz.

Hainer added: “We have such a top-class squad, we’re incredibly happy at the moment, and therefore it’s not an issue for us.”

Instead, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed where Wirtz should go next, while podcast co-host Nicky Butt has likened him to a former United midfielder.

“I think if they could get some money back for him anywhere near what they paid, they wouldn’t stick with him,” Butt told The Good, The Bad and The Football.

“Why would you? It’s not worth the lad, is it?

“And he’s a good footballer. He could go back to Germany and be a superstar. He can go to another club in Italy or something. It’s just not clicking for him at that point. It happened.

“One of the best players I trained with was Veron. Veron was phenomenal. And in Europe, it worked for him.

“The Premier League just didn’t work for him. And he was a phenomenal footballer.”

Scholes added: “Florian Wirtz is made for Spain. He’s just small, and he is great technically.

“He’s not showing it at the minute. The ball’s bouncing off him.

“I don’t know how many times yesterday. You just It’s been that long now. How long do you give him for it to work?”