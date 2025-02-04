Phoenix Offiah, with his parents Virginia and Martin, signing for Spurs last week

Tottenham have secured the signing of promising teenage striker Phoenix Offiah with his father and rugby legend, Martin Offiah, telling TEAMtalk exactly what Ange Postecoglou’s side can expect from the 15-year-old.

Offiah senior was one of the greatest try-scoring wingers in rugby league history but now his two sons are making their own way in professional sport.

The former Wigan star’s eldest boy Tyler is a promising winger in the youth ranks at Gallagher Premiership leaders Bath and last week his youngest son Phoenix signed for Tottenham Hotspur.

Phoenix, 15, is a talented young striker who was snapped up by Spurs on an 18-month academy contract after impressing on trial, much to the delight of proud dad Martin.

Offiah Snr, 59, exclusively told TEAMtalk: “It’s been a long road for Phoenix to get this far. He played rugby union at Ealing Trailfinders, like his brother, up until the age of eight and scored a really good try at Twickenham.

“After that, he said ‘Dad, I want to play football’ but he was just as good at rugby as Tyler. It wasn’t for him, though, and I said ‘It’s your life, I’ll support you on your journey’. So when he was about 10 he got scouted by Queens Park Rangers and Fulham.

“He chose QPR because it was closer to home and spent two years in their development system. When QPR told Phoenix that he wasn’t the finished article, he was very distraught and went away to work hard on his skills.”

‘An opportunity arose at Tottenham’

Coach Jack Gostelow, who was released by Brentford aged 16, specialises in nurturing young talent and has worked with Phoenix for the past five years.

Offiah added: “Phoenix worked really hard, he tried to get in at Chelsea but had growing pains and then Brentford didn’t really want him, so he’s had a lot of rejection.

“He then joined a team called London Elite under a guy called Oliver Hinckson and has been playing for them since last August. And then randomly an opportunity arose over Christmas where Tottenham academy’s grassroots liaison manager called Phoenix into a trial game.

“He was playing for a scratch team against the Tottenham Development team and he didn’t event start the match. But he came off the bench to score the winner against Tottenham and from there they brought him into the development centre for a couple of weeks.

“Then they upgraded him to a full academy trial and he played three games, scoring on his debut against Ipswich. In two and a half games, I think he’s managed four assists and a goal.”

Phoenix makes it onto the small screen

Intriguingly, Phoenix is also starring in a CBBC documentary about Tottenham’s youth set-up.

Offiah revealed: “It’s a reality TV show and the cameras were there in the room when Phoenix was told he was being offered a contract. So in the space of few weeks he’s gone from playing grassroots football to getting an 18-month contract at Tottenham.

“He’s now fighting to earn a scholarship and his next game is a cup match against Reading on Wednesday for Spurs’ Under-15s. It’s a massive commitment with four days a week training and time out of school and studying while at Tottenham, so it’s pretty intense.”

Meanwhile, in the West Country, 18-year-old Tyler is making his way at Bath and is also involved in England’s Under-20s squad.

Nephew Odel, 22, plays for Brighton and is currently on loan at League One outfit Blackpool.

Offiah said: “My parents came here from Nigeria and I enjoyed a fantastic rugby career to make them proud. Now it’s time for the next generation of Offiahs to make a name for themselves.”

By Ross Heppenstall