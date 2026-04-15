Liverpool manager Arne Slot has conceded that his side are ‘coming towards the end of the cycle’ with a number of their leading lights facing the end of their Anfield careers, but he did have a positive message for the fans about their summer transfer plans and their ability to compete with Europe’s best sides.

The Reds spent a whopping £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players last summer, though it is worth remembering they did recoup a large portion of that outlay through player sales, with the likes of Jarrel Quansah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all leaving for sizeable fees.

However, despite what appeared to be some serious squad upgrades, the reigning Premier League champions have stumbled their way through this season, and Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to PSG at Anfield means Liverpool will finish the 2025/26 season empty-handed.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson both also set to leave Anfield, the Reds may also need to say goodbye to several other major names who have played leading roles in recent successes.

Now, ahead of what looks like another major summer rebuild, Slot has admitted the club faces a number of challenges, not least having to offload several stars themselves to fund any new arrivals.

“We have to sell to buy,” Slot told the media after Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to PSG, which sealed a 4-0 aggregate loss. “We are losing some players on a free transfer. It is a big challenge in the summer, but the club has shown that this model works.

“As I said many times, the future looks very good, especially if we can sign players after good players leaving this summer.”

Discussing the end of the club’s cycle, referencing the glory era built by Jurgen Klopp, Slot continued: “We are a club in transition. A club always has certain cycles with certain players. A lot of them that were so successful for the club have already left or are leaving.

“Unfortunately, that also happens with free transfers, that will happen with Mo, that will happen with Robbo, and that has happened already with Trent… as you know, the club that we are we need to recoup our money and to spend again.

“That is the challenge that we had last season, we had to sell 10-11 players to sign five to six.”

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Slot offers Liverpool hope as he backs FSG transfer model

Speaking of the challenges that lie ahead, Slot explained why he has full faith in the FSG transfer model.

“That’s going to be another challenge this summer, because we do have to replace the ones who are leaving but this club have shown so many times that this model works and with this model we can be successful and I am also proud to work for this club and work our model, it’s a nice way of trying to achieve your own success.”

And in a further message of hope to supporters, Slot insists his side can be proud of the fight they put up against reigning European champions PSG.

Despite bowing out with a 4-0 aggregate loss, Slot was seriously encouraged by what he saw from his side on Tuesday night.

“I think we made a lot of progress compared to last week. I have to give a lot of credit to the players for how hard they worked. I have to give a lot of credit to the fans how they helped us execute our game plan, so if we have a high press, it’s so helpful if the fans are behind you, who are pushing you.

“Unfortunately, it’s one of the many examples this season where we weren’t able to score with the many chances that we had. We underperformed our xG, and that is an ongoing thing with us all season, and add to that, it seems to be a bad injury to Hugo Ekitike.

“Add to that another intervention of the VAR that wasn’t in our favour, and that’s also not for the first time this season. There were parts in the second half where you feel we can score now, and this can be a special night.

“But the future looks bright for this club because we have shown we can compete with the champions of Europe in our stadium. To be the dominant team, not many teams can be dominant against PSG and generate as many chances as we did, but yeah, chances is one thing, scoring is another.”

Liverpool latest: Major Szoboszlai update; Reds clear to sign elite defender

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been revealed as one of three clubs that can trigger the special release clause of one of Europe’s top centre-backs this summer, while a major rival has emerged to Xabi Alonso’s hopes of replacing Arne Slot as Reds boss.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been told Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should be their No 1 pick to replace Mohamed Salah, with Emile Heskey also naming a surprise backup option.

In other news, the issue holding up Ibrahima Konate’s new contract at Liverpool has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano, who has also strongly hinted at what the eventual outcome of this long-running saga will be.

And finally, TEAMtalk sources can reveal that Liverpool are making progress in talks over a new contract for Dominik Szoboszlai, and we understand the playmaker is set for a significant pay rise, as the club looks to fight off interest from Real Madrid.

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