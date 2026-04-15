Casemiro is strongly reported to have agreed his next move after quitting Manchester United as a free agent this summer, with the player understood to have agreed a mega-money two-year deal, and with any possibility of extending his Old Trafford stay now firmly put to bed.

It was announced earlier this year that the Brazilian will depart Manchester United at the end of the season, bringing to a close a somewhat rollercoaster spell at Old Trafford. Signed in a £70m (€81m, $95m) move from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, Casemiro has racked up 156 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 25 times and helping the side win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in that time.

However, his best form for the club has undoubtedly come this season, with the 34-year-old defensive midfielder scoring his eighth goal of the season in Monday’s 2-1 home defeat to Leeds – the single best goalscoring year of the player’s career.

That has led to calls, most notably from the fanbase, for Casemiro to reverse his decision and sign a one-year extension at Old Trafford – something we told you the club had been open to back in January.

However, Casemiro’s exit at Old Trafford is now final, and, after we revealed back in March that a move to Major League Soccer was a strong possibility, a strong update in South America now claims an agreement has been signed for the 84-times capped Brazil international to join Inter Miami in a mega-money deal.

And significantly, the arrangement will see Casemiro earn a wage which is far in excess of the mega-money £350,000 a week deal he was on at Old Trafford.

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Casemiro to double his wages with Inter Miami move

Per RTI Esporte, Casemiro will sign a two-year deal with Inter Miami through to December 2028, with the option of an additional year.

And the report claims he is set to double his pay packet, which he is currently on.

‘First of all, Inter Miami made decisive progress in the transfer market and has already reached an agreement with Casemiro from Manchester United. The midfielder signed a contract valid until December 2028, with the possibility of an extension for another season.

‘The RTI Esporte Agency has learned that the negotiation was conducted strategically and involved face-to-face meetings, commercial agreements, and a sports project focused on the 34-year-old player’s leading role in MLS (Major League Soccer).

‘The agreement reached provides for a significant increase in the player’s salary compared to his current earnings at Manchester United. In England, Casemiro earns £2.8 million (R$18.9 million at the current exchange rate) per month.

‘This therefore equates to approximately £36 million (R$ 246.2 million) per season. At Inter Miami, the midfielder will have practically doubled earnings, exceeding £70 million (R$ 473.5 million) per season.

‘Furthermore, the contract includes bonuses for titles won and an important differentiating factor: a share of the profits from licensed products featuring his image. This model follows the approach adopted by MLS clubs to attract international stars.’

Fabrizio Romano had recently played down the possibility of United performing a U-turn and opening talks over a new deal for the veteran star.

Latest Man Utd news: £40m quoted for dazzling attacking deal; second exit ON

In other outgoing news, a rarely-spotted United star is not expected to play for the club again after a summer switch back to his home country took a GIANT step forward.

Elsewhere, Noah Sadiki remains firmly on the radar of a growing number of top clubs, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Manchester United are now facing significant competition for the Sunderland star’s signature.

Meanwhile, United have been told to cough up £40million if they want to sign one of their top attacking targets this summer, with his side prepared to sanction his sale, per a report.

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