PSG boss Luis Enrique appears to have already waved farewell to Bradley Barcola, with the Spaniard dropping a triple hint that both the France star and his PSG teammate Ibrahim Mbaye will be allowed to leave and with Liverpool preparing a fresh big-money move for the pair.

The Reds are keen to add star quality to their attack and have long been on Barcola’s trail, with the France star seen as the marquee addition to their forward line this summer.

However, striking a deal with Paris Saint-Germain has been far from easy, and the European champions seem happy to bide their time to ensure they receive close to their huge €150m (£128m, $173.5m) valuation for the 23-year-old star.

Having added both Ferran Torres and Mika Godts to an attack that already boasts Maghnes Akliouche, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG do seem ready to let Barcola move on.

And dropping a sizeable hint that he is planning for life after both Barcola and Mbaye, who Liverpool are also interested in, by leaving both players out of his matchday squad for the 1-0 Trophée des Champions defeat to Lens on Sunday, Enrique has addressed claims that Barcola is now free to leave.

In a telling admission, Enrique appeared to signal that the writing is on the wall for the pair.

“We are a very young, very ambitious team. It is important for us to make changes and look for players who enjoy playing our way and who love playing for PSG,” Enrique told the media prior to kick-off.

“When a player doesn’t want to come here, or doesn’t have a smile on their face about being here, it is better to find another solution.”

READ MORE: Liverpool in dreamland as PSG slash Bradley Barcola asking price – multiple sources

Liverpool prep fresh move for Barcola

An irritated Enrique was asked again about a potential move after the game, and, following a rare defeat for PSG, the Spaniard was less open to a conversation on the winger’s future.

Dropping an icy three-word response to a question if Barcola will join Liverpool, Enrique replied “Thank you, goodbye,” before walking out of the media conference.

By widespread accounts, it now appears a question of ‘when, not if’ Barcola will move to Anfield, with the Reds now understood to be readying a fresh proposal to try and tempt the French giants to cash in.

Quite how much that will be worth remains to be seen, though there is a clear desire from all parties to get this deal over the line.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, recently revealed sources expect PSG to ultimately green light Barcola’s sale for around £125m.

That came after Bailey had also brought news of Liverpool being prepared to spend £120m on the winger, and at a push, £125m, which would match the British record fee paid to sign Alexander Isak last summer.

The Reds’ transfer chances have recently been boosted by a cash injection provided by the Jeff Bezos-led consortium that now owns 30% of the Merseyside giants.

And while Liverpool will still need to play by the rules, the investment is expected to free up additional funds to strengthen Andoni Iraola’s squad before the window shuts.

With that in mind, a report has named five elite targets that the Reds could look to still sign this summer.