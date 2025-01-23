Key Tottenham figure allied to Levy has perfect Postecoglou replacement already in mind

As speculation continues to mount over Ange Postecoglou’s future at Tottenham, it’s been reported that the club’s technical director Joha Lange is already favouring who could replace the Australian.

While TT understands that the club are determined to stand by Postecoglou during a tough time, results have been that bad that they have started to do due diligence on who could step in if they have to swing the axe.

Just one win in the last 10 Premier League outings and has seen Tottenham drop to 15th in the Premier League table, although they remain in the mix to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League and have a 1-0 lead against Liverpool after the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

As we’ve previously revealed former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic, as well as Premier League duo Andoni Iraola and Thomas Frank are eall candidates to replace the 59-year-old.

But if Spurs are forced into looking into a new coach then Lange is expected to have plenty of influence over that appointment and may even lead the search.

And, if the Daily Mail‘s latest update holds any sway, then Lange already has a preference as to who he wants to take the job.

The report states that Lange is an admirer of his fellow countryman Frank and the work that he has done at the Gtech Community Stadium with Brentford.

The 51-year-old has been with the Bees since 2018, getting them promoted to the top-flight and establishing them as a Premier League force in the process.

Frank would certainly be a coach capable of steadying the ship in north London, given how he organises his Brentford side, while they are also recoginised for playing attractive football – ticking off a major box for Tottenham fans.

Much will now depend on how results go for Postecoglou over thc ourse of the next week or so, starting with a Europa League clash with Hoffenheim on Thursday evening.

Struggling Leicester then head to north London on Sunday and there is a feeeling that anything less than all three points against the Foxes could bring Postecoglous reign to an end.

Postecoglou insists players are still giving him everything

Despite their league struggles, Tottenham remain active in three other competitions – the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

And peaking ahead of the Hoffenheim clash, Postecoglou said: “We are still in three cup competitions and there’s a fantastic opportunity for us there in the next couple of months.

“The players are giving everything in every game. The players aren’t prioritising anything – they are trying their utmost.”

There’s also no hiding from the fact that injuriees have layed a major part in Spurs’ struggles this season, with the Tottenham boss only having only 13 fit senior players available for the game in Germany.

“You really need a really strong squad of players to compete in Europe and do well in cup competitions because it’s not manageable when you play three games a week,” Postecoglou added.

“The reality is we don’t have a lot of choice [because of injuries]. You’re always assessing why it’s happening.

“Early part of the year there were some things that were repeatedly happening with injuries so we’ve worked hard to better that process. Recently it’s accumulation and toll of fixtures.”

IN FOCUS – Postecoglou struggles highlighted