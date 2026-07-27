Nottingham Forest are intensifying their efforts to secure the signature of highly-rated Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read as Oliver Glasner looks to reinvest some of the huge funds received from sale of Elliot Anderson.

The East Midlands club have been monitoring the 20-year-old Dutch defender since December and are now pushing hard to land the full-back before the new Premier League season begins.

Forest have already submitted improved proposals for the player, who is under contract at De Kuip until 2029, and remain determined to strengthen their defensive options under new head coach Oliver Glasner.

Read, a product of the Feyenoord academy after earlier spells with Zeeburgia and FC Volendam, has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the Eredivisie.

The Amsterdam-born right-back impressed with his attacking forays, defensive solidity and composure on the ball during the last season, helping the Rotterdam side secure a Champions League place.

His ability to operate as a traditional full-back or in a wing-back role makes him an attractive proposition for Glasner’s system and the new manager is a big driver of the deal.

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Read makes decision on Nottingham Forest transfer

Sources close to the situation indicate that Read himself is keen on a move to the Premier League. The Netherlands Under-21 international views English football as the next step in his rapid development and is understood to be open to joining Forest, with personal terms not expected to prove an obstacle.

However, Forest face competition for the player’s services.

Previous interest from clubs including Bayern Munich and Manchester City has kept Feyenoord’s valuation high, with the Dutch outfit seeking a fee in excess of €30m (£25.6m, $34m).

While Forest’s latest approaches have been taken seriously, the Rotterdammers are reluctant to part with a key squad member cheaply, particularly with head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst regarding Read as an important figure for the coming campaign.

Talks between the two clubs continue, and a breakthrough remains possible if Forest can bridge the gap in valuation. Should a deal be completed, Read would become another significant addition to a Forest squad looking to avoid any relegation threat and challenge for European places once more.

The coming days are likely to prove decisive in determining whether the talented right-back will be playing at the City Ground next season.

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