Liverpool have made Bradley Barcola their clear priority to replace Mohamed Salah, with TEAMtalk understanding the Paris Saint-Germain winger’s camp has informed the Reds that the France international IS ‘very much open’ to a move to Anfield this summer, while sources have named the NINE alternatives they are keeping tabs on should the move ultimately fail.

Sporting director Richard Hughes and Liverpool‘s recruitment team have accelerated their pursuit of Barcola following their failure to land Yan Diomande, who ultimately rejected the Reds after months of talks, before ultimately agreeing a switch to Real Madrid.

We understand that the Merseyside giants had spent more than six months working on a deal for Diomande and were regarded internally as having done more groundwork than any other club.

However, once it became clear the Ivory Coast international was heading elsewhere, attention quickly shifted to alternative elite targets, with Barcola now very much emerging as the overwhelming favourite among the club’s hierarchy and, importantly, with new manager Andoni Iraola.

As a result, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool have held extensive discussions with the player’s representatives in recent weeks and have been given encouragement that the 23-year-old would be willing to make the switch to Merseyside should the two clubs agree a fee.

Our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has been told Liverpool’s interest is now more advanced than at any point this summer.

“Barcola is Liverpool’s top target, there is no doubt about that,” Bailey confirmed.

“Before this, Diomande was the player they wanted more than anyone and nobody had done more work on him than Liverpool.

“Now Barcola is firmly in their sights. His camp have made it clear he would be open to joining Liverpool and, importantly, Liverpool also know exactly where PSG stand on his valuation.

“It is understood PSG have put a £145million price tag on him. They know exactly how valuable he is and, when you’re dealing with one of Europe’s elite young forwards, it is very much a seller’s market.

“I am told Barcola has again informed PSG over the past week that he has no intention of signing a new contract, and that could eventually force the club into making a decision.

“Liverpool are now preparing to make their move. Ideally they want to complete a deal for well below PSG’s asking price and, if possible, beneath their British-record £125million fee they paid for Alexander Isak.

“Whether that proves enough remains to be seen because Liverpool also know Arsenal remain firmly interested.”

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Liverpool have NINE alternatives if Barcola pursuit fails – Sources

While Barcola heads the shortlist, Liverpool have ensured they are well covered should a deal prove impossible.

And we understand that Hughes has continued extensive work on several alternative targets, including Barcola’s PSG teammate Ibrahim Mbaye, Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, Bournemouth winger Rayan, Chelsea’s Pedro Neto, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and RB Leipzig attacker Antonio Nusa.

The Reds are also monitoring developments at Real Madrid following Diomande’s impending arrival.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, Liverpool have previously explored the situations of Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Endrick, with all three potentially facing increased competition for minutes under Jose Mourinho.

Bailey added: “Liverpool have previously explored the situations of Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Endrick, and sources have confirmed all three are now players whose futures could be revisited because of Diomande should Madrid receive suitable offers.”

The Reds have also been made aware of the situation surrounding Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono.

Although the highly-rated teenager faces uncertainty over immediate first-team opportunities at the Bernabeu, Liverpool do not currently view him as a direct replacement for Salah given his age and stage of development.

Likewise, while Diaz, Guler and Endrick are all admired, Liverpool believe they represent different profiles rather than ready-made successors to one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever forwards.

For now, everything points back to Barcola.

Last week, it was revealed how Barcola had been informed how he can force PSG to sell him and secure what was described as an ‘absolutely outrageous’ transfer to Anfield.

Should the Reds be successful in their big-money Barcola pursuit, it has now emerged that Liverpool will look to sell a 50-goal star if they are successful in their Barcola pursuit.

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