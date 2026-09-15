Jeremie Aliadiere believes that Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would be a great signing for Arsenal and has also given his verdict on Viktor Gyokeres’s situation at the Gunners under manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal wanted to sign a specialist left-winger in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions went for Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior.

While Chelsea signed Rogers from Aston Villa for £117million, Vinicius Junior decided to sign a new contract with Real Madrid.

Both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli left Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Former Arsenal striker Aliadiere has said that he would love for the Premier League champions to sign Kvaratskhelia from PSG in the January transfer window.

The Georgia international is a specialist left-winger and has been hugely successful for PSG since joining from Napoli in January 2025.

PSG paid Napoli £59million for Kvaratskhelia at the time, making him the most expensive Georgian footballer of all time.

The 25-year-old winger, who won Serie A twice with Napoli, has clinched Ligue 1 and the Champions League twice each with PSG already.

Arsenal urged to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from PSG

Aliadiere told Live Football Tickets, when asked if Arsenal could sign one player in the world tomorrow, who would he choose and why: “Wow, that’s a tough one.

“I’m a great believer in team balance, a good dressing room and a healthy dressing room in order to succeed.

“Straight away I was going to say Kylian Mbappe because I think he’s just the best player in the world.

“But would he integrate into that squad and that team?

“Would he play for the team or would he be more individual?

“I’m not too sure, so I don’t know whether that would be great.

“So I’d probably go for Kvaratskhelia at PSG because I think he’s a team player who works hard.

“And, like I said, he plays on the left-hand side, which is somewhere we could have strengthened this summer.

“I think that would be fantastic.”

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Jeremie Aliadiere verdict on Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres

Aliadiere has also given his verdict on Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has played just 12 minutes in the Premier League so far this season.

Aliadiere said: “I think he’s just got to be patient, keep the faith, have a strong mindset and mentality and really believe in his quality and that he will turn things around.

“Obviously, I know how difficult it is when suddenly you’re not playing and you’re on the bench and you don’t really understand why.

“When you look at it, he was the top scorer last year.

“Obviously there was some criticism and people expected more for the money invested, but in the end he did deliver.

“I think he scored some important goals and he gives you something different.

“My only concern is that I just feel we’re not playing the style that suits him, and that’s more my concern.

“Mikel always seems to go back to Havertz.

“Even after Havertz was out for a long time, he brought Havertz back in for the big games because Havertz fits the way we play and the style we play.

“We’re not a team that, in transition, just hits the long ball straight away for the striker to run the channels.

“That’s not really what we do.

“We like possession, we like to keep the ball and we like to go wide to our wingers.

“I do feel sometimes, particularly last season, Viktor struggled because he wanted the ball quickly, to be one-v-one with a defender and run the channel, and he never really got that service.

“So my question is more: can we play with him in this team?

“And we can’t deny when we watch the games that when Havertz plays, he performs and does

really well.

“It’s tough to justify saying Viktor should be in and Havertz should be on the bench when Havertz is

doing so well.”

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