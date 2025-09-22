Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Manchester City winger Savinho and TEAMtalk can reveal their stance on a January move, as Thomas Frank looks to add to his squad.

Frank has got off to a good start since taking charge, with the North Londoners picking up 10 points from their first five Premier League games, leaving them joint-second in the table.

Spurs also won their Champions League opener against Villarreal, and there is a sense of real optimism at the club as they look to fight for more trophies.

However, Frank is still keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, and we understand that they could revisit the potential signing of Savinho.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has exclusively told TEAMtalk that Savinho could still be an option for Tottenham, who are buoyed by the fact that the Brazilian was keen to join over the summer.

“Spurs are still keeping an eye on Savinho, knowing that he wanted the move in the summer,” Jones said. “His minutes recently are not very convincing at City. Guardiola told him he wants him to stay but Savinho needs to see how he fits in.

“The next couple of matches should bring more game time for him and will be a better chance to assess where he is at – but it is the case that Tottenham would revisit in January if they saw the chance to do so.”

Tottenham remain keen on Man City ace

Savinho, 21, is yet to start a game for Man City this season and despite Guardiola being an admirer of the Brazilian, his lack of consistent minutes points to a potential January exit.

The winger has come off the bench in the Cityzens’ last three matches, against Manchester United, Napoli and Arsenal.

If Savinho still fails to get a start in the coming weeks, Tottenham may feel there is a real opportunity to lure him to North London this winter.

Spurs were willing to pay over £65m to sign Savinho in the summer and he still figures highly on the shortlist.

For now, Frank is happy with wide options Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, and Mathys Tel, but Savinho is certainly a player to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks and months.

Latest Tottenham news: Sevilla star linked / early signing planned

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Spurs have identified Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas as a potentially cheaper option to Savinho.

Vargas has notched three goals and four assists in 15 games for Sevilla so far. At former club Augsburg, he scored 23 goals and made 19 assists in 161 games, and his form caught the attention of several teams.

In other news, Spurs are reportedly considering triggering their €30m / £26m buy option included in Joao Palhinha’s loan from Bayern Munich.

It is claimed they could trigger their clause as early as January after he has impressed for Frank, who is keen to sign the midfielder permanently.

Spurs are said to be ‘keen to get the deal done as quickly as possible’ and are ‘ready to set the wheels in motion’ by bringing the move forward by half a year.

