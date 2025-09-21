Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland continues to be heavily linked with a potential move to Barcelona, and TEAMtalk can reveal the likelihood of him making the switch.

The Norwegian international notched yet another goal in the Cityzens 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, taking his tally for the season to six in five Premier League games.

Haaland, 25, is undoubtedly one of, if not the very best, forward in the world, and interest in his services from top clubs comes as no surprise.

In January, Man City tied Haaland down to a new long-term contract until 2034 on a whopping £525,000 per week – the most of any player in the Premier League by some distance.

The deal does not include a release clause, so Pep Guardiola’s side have full control over his future.

Various outlets have named Haaland as Barcelona’s dream target to replace Robert Lewandowski, with the 37-year-old set to be out of contract at the end of this term.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones has exclusively told TEAMtalk that while Haaland could end up at Barcelona one day, Guardiola is likely to keep him for the foreseeable future.

“The Haaland-Barcelona links are inevitable as we start to hear about potential Lewandowski replacements at the end of the season,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

“I do think there is a chance he ends up there one day but I do not get the impression it would be at the end of this season.

READ MORE 👉 The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

“The fact Pep Guardiola extended his deal to 2027 is very important – even beyond the fact Haaland himself has recently signed a very long contract extension.

“He loves it at City and while I do get the impression Barca can turn his head and eventually become the club that lures him away, it would be surprising for it to happen while Guardiola is still in Manchester.”

Barcelona do not have unlimited reserves of cash at their disposal and given Haaland’s long-term contract, Man City are able to demand whatever they like for his signature.

As Jones states, the clinical talisman is more than happy at the Etihad and therefore he looks set to stay for the next few years at least.

Of course, things can change in football but with Haaland playing at the peak of his powers, his full focus will be on winning more trophies with Man City.

Whether they can compete with Liverpool for the Premier League title remains to be seen, with Guardiola’s team currently ninth and eight points behind the Reds.

DON’T MISS 🔎 Transfer Debrief: Man Utd star wanted by Guardiola; Liverpool plot Napoli raid; Leeds United crown jewel in-demand

Latest Man City news

🔵 City Football Group want to sign dangerous MLS attacker with Man City role revealed after collapsed transfer

🔵 Man City risk losing superstar to Serie A giants as sources confirm ambition to steal Guardiola favourite

🔵 Rasmus Hojlund ‘a ghost’ as Italian media reacts to Man Utd loanee’s display against Man City

QUIZ: How well do you know Erling Haaland?