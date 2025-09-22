Speculation that Real Madrid are already planning to move Trent Alexander-Arnold on in 2026 and could let the player return to the Premier League with Man City in 2026 have resulted in a very strong reposte from Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old moved to the Bernabeu over the summer, having departed boyhood club Liverpool at the end of his contract and confirming what many had suspected to be the case for a good number of months. Having risen through his hometown club’s ranks to be regarded as one of the world’s best full-backs, the departure of Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer did not sit well with some of the supporters who had previously worshipped him.

While the Reds did ultimately bank €10m from his exit after Real decided they needed the player for their Club World Cup campaign, just 10 games into his career at the Bernabeu and things appear to have taken a drastic turn.

Having struggled to replicate his best form and having portions of the media questioning his defensive attributes, it had been suggested that Real Madrid were already regretting their decision to sign the 34-times capped England player and were open to his possible sale in 2026, and with Manchester City already being touted as a possible destination.

Worse yet, with the player suffering a hamstring injury and facing up to six weeks on the sidelines, it’s been a far from glorious start to his new career in Spain.

However, transfer journalist Romano has moved quickly to reject suggestions that Alexander-Arnold could be put up for sale, having insisted on his YouTube channel that they remain convinced he will soon come good.

“I’ve seen a lot of messages on Trent Alexander Arnold and not a good start at Real Madrid….

“Real Madrid, I wanted to say that, and I wanted to mention that I can guarantee you, Real Madrid are very happy with Trent as a professional, as a quality player, and are very happy with the investment they made on signing him as a free agent. They are very happy with that.”

Alexander-Arnold struggling to adjust – but Real Madrid still believe

Romano is adamant that Alexander-Arnold will soon hit his stride in LaLiga despite what he called an “unforgettable” start.

“Obviously, maybe the start was not unforgettable. He’s also got injured, so get well soon, Trent!

“But I can guarantee that, internally, Real Madrid are not changing their mind on Trent just because of a catalogue of games that were not maybe extraordinary.”

Admitting they always expected a bedding-in process for the player moving to a new league and a new country, Romano concluded: “He’s adjusting to his new city, his new life, his new language, his new club and one that comes with a different level of pressure.

“So there are many things ongoing, but Real Madrid have not changed their mind on Trent.

“They love Trent, and they are sure that Trent is going to be a super important player for them in the present and future. So that’s the feeling, and that remains the case for Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

Alexander-Arnold himself has admitted that leaving Liverpool was one of the hardest decisions of his life.

“Liverpool is my home; it made me who I am. But Madrid felt like the right move, at the right time.”

When asked about playing for Madrid, Alexander-Arnold said: “It’s definitely a challenge, but it’s one I welcome.

“The Bernabeu is a sacred place. You feel the weight of the shirt, but that’s what drives you to give it your all.”

The right-back continued: “Liverpool made me who I am. More than anything, it was ambition and a personal desire for change. To challenge myself in a new environment.

“Of course, Real Madrid’s legacy is undeniable. But more than that, what attracted me was ambition and the desire to test myself in a new context.”

Alexander-Arnold continued: “Yes, I feel it’s a personal transformation as well as a professional one.

“Moving to a new country, learning a new culture, pushes you as a person. It’s more than just football.”

