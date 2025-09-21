Tottenham Hotspur remain keen to strengthen their wide options and have reportedly identified an exciting LaLiga star as an alternative to Manchester City ace Savinho.

Thomas Frank has got off to a good start at Spurs, with the North London side currently sitting joint-second in the Premier League table after picking up 10 points from five games.

The Tottenham hierarchy are keen to back Frank in January following a summer in which they signed exciting players such as Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Mathys Tel (permanent) and Randal Kolo Muani (loan).

However, Frank is still keen to add a new winger to his squad.

Tottenham were keen to bring in Man City star Savinho in the summer window. They were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line, and now they have shifted their attention to Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas instead.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who reported for Football Insider: “It’s an interesting one. Spurs tried for Savinho in the summer, but weren’t able to get a deal done as City blocked that.

“Vargas is a player who’s done really well for Sevilla, Swiss international as well. So he’s obviously, I think, attracting interest from a number of clubs, not just Tottenham.

“Spurs are quite well-stocked out wide after they got a deal done for Simons, who plays in the same position as Vargas.

“They’ve also got Odobert, Tel and even Richarlison who can play out wide, so I don’t think it’s a priority for Tottenham to be signing another wide player.”

READ MORE 👉 Ranking Mourinho’s first signing at each club from best to worst: Real Madrid superstar to Tottenham stinker

Tottenham consider move for LaLiga star

Vargas, 27, joined Sevilla from FC Augsburg in January for just €2.5m (£2.2m / $2.9m) and he has already made a big impression in Spain.

The 54-time capped Swiss international missed a chunk of games last term due to an ankle injury but has now fully recovered.

Vargas has notched three goals and four assists in 15 games for Sevilla so far. At former club Augsburg, he scored 23 goals and made 19 assists in 161 games, and his form caught the attention of several teams.

Sevilla are keen to keep hold of Vargas, but a sizeable bid from Tottenham could force them into making a tough decision.

It is unclear how much Spurs would have to put on the table for Vargas at this stage. Football Insider’s report does not mention a specific price tag, but Transfermarkt value him at €7m (£6.1m / $8.2m).

That makes Vargas a much, much cheaper option than Savinho, who remains a player of interest for Tottenham.

Man City value the Brazilian in excess of £65m. If Spurs opt to go for Vargas instead, they could use the funds saved to invest in other areas of the squad.

DON’T MISS 🔎 Transfer Debrief: Man Utd star wanted by Guardiola; Liverpool plot Napoli raid; Leeds United crown jewel in-demand

Latest Tottenham news

⚪ Tottenham join Man Utd in race for ‘very dynamic’ Brentford star as Thomas Frank eyes reunion – sources

⚪ Tottenham ready to unleash jaw-dropping talent who can rival Arsenal, Liverpool sensations

⚪ Five clubs Real Madrid CRUSHED to sign Dean Huijsen revealed – including four Premier League teams

⚪ Glaring Tottenham transfer mistake ignites January signing mission as Kolo Muani injury timeline revealed

POLL: Which Tottenham signing will have the biggest impact this season?