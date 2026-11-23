Roberto De Zerbi is pushing for Tottenham to bring in a new sporting director

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly edging ever closer to announcing Piero Ausilio as the club’s new sporting director ahead of what could be a pivotal January transfer window.

After a summer in which the club spent over £300million on new signings, money is expected to be made available to Roberto De Zerbi again to make at least one key addition to his squad.

Signing a new striker is that one position of absolute need for Tottenham in January, despite Dominic Solanke putting in an improved display against Ipswich over the weekend and grabbing his third striker of the season.

Spurs also have Omar Marmoush to fill the central attacking role, but the Manchester City loanee only has a single goal to his name for the club to date and is still to score an away goal in the Premier League since moving to England in January 2025.

And, with all that in mind, Tottenham having Fabio Paratici’s replacement on board before the winter window opens could be crucial to the club securing a significant transfer, with Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi still the top target.

Paratici was the main man in terms of recruitment, alongside Johan Lange, before leaving for Fiorentina almost a year ago – leaving the latter alongside CEO Vinai Venkatesham to conduct the club’s huge summer spend.

However, the north London outfit have been actively hunting for more help on that front, with Ausilio targeted by Tottenham after the Italian called time on his 28-year spell with Inter Milan over the summer.

Ausilio spent the last 12 years as the Nerazzurri’s sporting director, and the Italian director has already voiced his desire to work in the Premier League.

He said earlier this month: “My desire is to test myself in a different, new league, and the Premier League is a fascinating project. That doesn’t mean I’ll be there tomorrow. But I’m interested and would be willing to seriously consider it if the opportunity arose.”

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Tottenham closing in on critical Ausilio appointment

And now, according to a new report by TuttoSport, Spurs are now just ‘one step away’ from appointing Ausilio as their new sporting director.

The report adds that club chiefs are now ‘preparing to welcome Ausilio’, which indicates that the basis of an agreement has now been agreed.

Indeed, it’s now hoped that the 54-year-old could be in place before the winter transfer window opens for business.

It could also be incredibly relevant that the club have moved for another Italian to work alongside De Zerbi, who is known to have more of a hands-on role when it comes to club recruitment than more recent permanent managers Ange Postecoglou and Thomas Frank.

Indeed, De Zerbi is already reported to have given the green light for Tottenham to appoint Ausilio.

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Indeed, TuttoMercato Web reported back in September that Ausilio unsuccessfully tried to appoint De Zerbi as Inter’s head coach in the past.

That clearly indicates that the duo are aligned somewhat, which could be pivotal when it comes to landing the right striker in January.