Tottenham are among the clubs positioning themselves to land an experienced midfielder on a free transfer in the summer, with his priority known.

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi has brought in star midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes to his side. The pair are beginning to shine at their new club, the latter in particular.

But the strength of the Tottenham midfield could grow with another star name added to the mix.

Stronger options could help the north London club with consistency after they saw a three-game winning streak ended by Leeds last time out.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is in their sights.

The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Italian giants, and the report states if an agreement can’t be reached on a renewal, there are several clubs in pursuit.

Tottenham, Juventus, Como and Galatasaray are all said to be interested in taking Calhanoglu on board on a free transfer.

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Hakan Calhanoglu preference named

The Turkish midfielder has played 225 games for his current club, more than he’s ever played for another side in his career. This season, he has three Serie A goals to his name, bettered only by two Inter players.

Having spent so long with the giants, the report suggests Calhanoglu is ‘prioritising’ remaining with them, with preliminary contract talks underway.

But there could be a catch, in that they’re said to be lowering the salaries of all of their players over the age of 30.

There’s a suggestion that an agreement might not be reached for the Turkish midfielder as a result.

The report suggests Calhanoglu currently earns €6.5million (£5.4m) per season, and the plan at Inter is to offer him a €5million (£4.2m) base contract, which could rise to €6.5million with bonuses.

Indeed, the hope is that his salary won’t be cut too much.

But whether a servant of the club who has given so much time to them, and has helped them to eight titles including two Serie A trophies, would accept having his salary dropped remains to be seen.

The finances on offer in England are larger than those in Italy, and Tottenham could therefore send an offer to Calhanoglu which is preferable to the salary drop at Inter.

The report also suggests fellow interested side Galatasaray can offer ‘truly significant figures’ in terms of salary.